Photos of the Week: Space Fingerprint, Hunter’s Moon, Elephant Sanctuary

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

35 Photos

In Focus

A deadly landslide in Venezuela, a light festival in Prague, a large cremation ceremony in Thailand, a wife-carrying race in Maine, damage from Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, NATO military exercises above Poland, a gondolier operating in a mall in Qatar, rowing on the Charles River in Boston, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

The head of Joe Biden, part of an installation called "Mount Recyclemore," depicting world leaders' heads made from recycled rubbish, at the Eden Project in Par, England, on October 13, 2022. The installation was made by the Mutoid Waste Company and displayed during the G7 Summit held in Cornwall in 2021. It was dismantled ahead of International E-waste Day. E-Waste Day raises awareness about the importance of recycling unneeded electrical items responsibly.

A display of Kaonashi, or No-Face, a character from the film "Spirited Away," by Studio Ghibli, is seen in the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse area during a preview of Ghibli Park on October 12, 2022, in Nagakute, Japan. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty

A close view of a person dressed as Moon Knight, posing at New York Comic Con 2022 on October 8, 2022, in New York City. # Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

A full hunter's moon rises behind the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., on October 9, 2022. # Carolyn Kaster / AP

A woman rides her horse on a small road in Neu-Anspach, near Frankfurt, Germany, on October 11, 2022. # Michael Probst / AP

A Spanish lamb marches during a military parade on the national holiday known as "Hispanidad," or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, on October 12, 2022. # Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency / Getty

An elephant keeper caresses Naesemare, a one-month-old calf, at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary at the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy in Samburu, Kenya, on October 12, 2022. Naesemare was recently rescued from a dry well after being left behind by her herd. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations and the influx of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the current drought in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, where they operate.

A pet dog peeps out of the jacket of its owner in Dharamshala, India, on October 9, 2022. # Ashwini Bhatia / AP

Rescue personnel carry their search dogs after searching for bodies at the site of a landslide that ripped through Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on October 11, 2022. Rescuers worked to clear rocks and mud from the streets three days after the massive and deadly landslide, and expanded their search for any bodies buried under the sludge.

#

Troy and Susan Wilson make their way over a dirt pile during the 23rd North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, on October 8, 2022. # Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty

Monks walk to receive alms on a flooded street in Koh Kret in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 12, 2022. # Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters

An aerial view of the start of the swim portion of the Ironman World Championships on October 8, 2022, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. # Ezra Shaw / Getty for Ironman

Members of the Harvard-Radcliffe Women's Heavyweight Crew team train, seen in front of the Boston city skyline, on the Charles River, in preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta on October 12, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. # Maddie Meyer / Getty

Australian team riders James Moriarty, Samuel Welsford, Conor Leahy, and Kelland O'Brien compete in the Men's Team Pursuit first round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on October 12, 2022.

Motocross riders compete during the Weymouth Beach Race on October 9, 2022, in Weymouth, England. The motocross event, which first came to the town in 1984, sees more than 300 riders compete over a course along Weymouth Beach. # Finnbarr Webster / Getty

A picture shows the interior of the Villaggio Mall in Qatar's capital, Doha, on October 12, 2022. # Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty

An aerial view of people attending a celebration to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad on October 8, 2022, in Sana'a, Yemen. # Mohammed Hamoud / Getty

An elevated view of housing, seen during the opening ceremony of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

The building housing the visa section of the German Embassy on Lva Tolstoho Street, seen here, damaged by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022. # Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Cars burn after a Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10, 2022. # Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Members of a forensic team carry a plastic bag with a body inside as they work to exhume a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022. # Francisco Seco / AP

A view of the "East-West/West-East" sculpture by American artist Richard Serra, seen during sunset in Qatar's Dukhan desert, west of the capital, Doha, on October 9, 2022. # Ivan Pisarenko / AFP / Getty

A spider is pictured trackside during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 7, 2022, in Suzuka, Japan. # Clive Mason / Getty

Two MiG-29 fighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland, on October 12, 2022. # Radoslaw Jozwiak / AFP / Getty

Steam and smoke rises from the Belchatow coal-fired power station, as seen from an aircraft on October 12, 2022, in Belchatow, Poland. # Omar Marques / Getty

People stand under an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 13, 2022. # David W Cerny / Reuters

A model showcases a design by Listya Ayu during Surabaya Fashion Parade 2022 at Tunjungan Plaza Convention Hall in Surabaya, Indonesia, on October 7, 2022 . # Robertus Pudyanto / Getty

A monk touches the coffin of a victim of a mass shooting at a day-care center, during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang, in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand, on October 11, 2022. # Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty

Gena Hoyer reacts as she awaits the verdict in the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. Hoyer’s son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. The jury recommended that Cruz face life in prison without possibility of parole.

#

A migrant carries a child as he runs to board a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, France, on October 12, 2022, in an attempt to cross the English Channel. Since the beginning of the year, more than 33,500 people have already made the perilous crossing of the English Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

#

A Mapuche Indigenous woman takes part in a demonstration during the commemoration of Columbus Day in Santiago, Chile, on October 10, 2022. # Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty

Iguazu Falls, considered one of the largest waterfalls in the world, as seen from the Brazilian side on the border with Argentina, near Foz do Iguaçu, on October 12, 2022. The quantity of water passing through the falls has significantly increased in the last few days following heavy rains in the region. While the average flow rate of the falls is usually 1.5 million liters of water per second, the current rate is at 13.7 million.

A man looks at the rubble of destroyed houses washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022. The landslide was blamed for at least 40 deaths. # Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty

A person walks under blooming jacaranda trees in a suburban street in Pretoria, South Africa, on October 12, 2022. # Themba Hadebe / AP

A star duo forms a "fingerprint" in space, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. Every eight years, the two stars in the center of this image are brought together by their orbits, creating colliding streams of gas that form a new ring of dust. This star pair, known together as Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR 140), contains one Wolf-Rayet star, a rare type of star that is short-lived, and burns hot and bright. They generate powerful winds that push huge amounts of gas into space.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.