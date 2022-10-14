Photos of the Week: Space Fingerprint, Hunter’s Moon, Elephant Sanctuary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deadly landslide in Venezuela, a light festival in Prague, a large cremation ceremony in Thailand, a wife-carrying race in Maine, damage from Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, NATO military exercises above Poland, a gondolier operating in a mall in Qatar, rowing on the Charles River in Boston, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ooJU_0iYUgUeR00
The head of Joe Biden, part of an installation called "Mount Recyclemore," depicting world leaders' heads made from recycled rubbish, at the Eden Project in Par, England, on October 13, 2022. The installation was made by the Mutoid Waste Company and displayed during the G7 Summit held in Cornwall in 2021. It was dismantled ahead of International E-waste Day. E-Waste Day raises awareness about the importance of recycling unneeded electrical items responsibly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8wni_0iYUgUeR00
A display of Kaonashi, or No-Face, a character from the film "Spirited Away," by Studio Ghibli, is seen in the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse area during a preview of Ghibli Park on October 12, 2022, in Nagakute, Japan. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKdSM_0iYUgUeR00
A close view of a person dressed as Moon Knight, posing at New York Comic Con 2022 on October 8, 2022, in New York City. # Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApSAu_0iYUgUeR00
A full hunter's moon rises behind the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., on October 9, 2022. # Carolyn Kaster / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnFVb_0iYUgUeR00
A woman rides her horse on a small road in Neu-Anspach, near Frankfurt, Germany, on October 11, 2022. # Michael Probst / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcTp4_0iYUgUeR00
A Spanish lamb marches during a military parade on the national holiday known as "Hispanidad," or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, on October 12, 2022. # Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WA4H_0iYUgUeR00
An elephant keeper caresses Naesemare, a one-month-old calf, at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary at the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy in Samburu, Kenya, on October 12, 2022. Naesemare was recently rescued from a dry well after being left behind by her herd. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations and the influx of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the current drought in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, where they operate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvKha_0iYUgUeR00
A pet dog peeps out of the jacket of its owner in Dharamshala, India, on October 9, 2022. # Ashwini Bhatia / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xFOI_0iYUgUeR00
Rescue personnel carry their search dogs after searching for bodies at the site of a landslide that ripped through Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on October 11, 2022. Rescuers worked to clear rocks and mud from the streets three days after the massive and deadly landslide, and expanded their search for any bodies buried under the sludge.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thN7l_0iYUgUeR00
Troy and Susan Wilson make their way over a dirt pile during the 23rd North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, on October 8, 2022. # Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x6A8_0iYUgUeR00
Monks walk to receive alms on a flooded street in Koh Kret in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 12, 2022. # Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfF5M_0iYUgUeR00
An aerial view of the start of the swim portion of the Ironman World Championships on October 8, 2022, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. # Ezra Shaw / Getty for Ironman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voPH2_0iYUgUeR00
Members of the Harvard-Radcliffe Women's Heavyweight Crew team train, seen in front of the Boston city skyline, on the Charles River, in preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta on October 12, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. # Maddie Meyer / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2VIC_0iYUgUeR00
Australian team riders James Moriarty, Samuel Welsford, Conor Leahy, and Kelland O'Brien compete in the Men's Team Pursuit first round during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on October 12, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpcvS_0iYUgUeR00
Motocross riders compete during the Weymouth Beach Race on October 9, 2022, in Weymouth, England. The motocross event, which first came to the town in 1984, sees more than 300 riders compete over a course along Weymouth Beach. # Finnbarr Webster / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTsOK_0iYUgUeR00
A picture shows the interior of the Villaggio Mall in Qatar's capital, Doha, on October 12, 2022. # Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GryrZ_0iYUgUeR00
An aerial view of people attending a celebration to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad on October 8, 2022, in Sana'a, Yemen. # Mohammed Hamoud / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOstL_0iYUgUeR00
An elevated view of housing, seen during the opening ceremony of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SioZc_0iYUgUeR00
The building housing the visa section of the German Embassy on Lva Tolstoho Street, seen here, damaged by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022. # Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfMlu_0iYUgUeR00
Cars burn after a Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10, 2022. # Gleb Garanich / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4OzW_0iYUgUeR00
Members of a forensic team carry a plastic bag with a body inside as they work to exhume a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022. # Francisco Seco / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emjbW_0iYUgUeR00
A view of the "East-West/West-East" sculpture by American artist Richard Serra, seen during sunset in Qatar's Dukhan desert, west of the capital, Doha, on October 9, 2022. # Ivan Pisarenko / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMkqk_0iYUgUeR00
A spider is pictured trackside during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 7, 2022, in Suzuka, Japan. # Clive Mason / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5gMo_0iYUgUeR00
Two MiG-29 fighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland, on October 12, 2022. # Radoslaw Jozwiak / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cppnz_0iYUgUeR00
Steam and smoke rises from the Belchatow coal-fired power station, as seen from an aircraft on October 12, 2022, in Belchatow, Poland. # Omar Marques / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkuNL_0iYUgUeR00
People stand under an installation during a light festival in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 13, 2022. # David W Cerny / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FLiE_0iYUgUeR00
A model showcases a design by Listya Ayu during Surabaya Fashion Parade 2022 at Tunjungan Plaza Convention Hall in Surabaya, Indonesia, on October 7, 2022 . # Robertus Pudyanto / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438uuB_0iYUgUeR00
A monk touches the coffin of a victim of a mass shooting at a day-care center, during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang, in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand, on October 11, 2022. # Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOL7m_0iYUgUeR00
Gena Hoyer reacts as she awaits the verdict in the trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 13, 2022. Hoyer’s son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. The jury recommended that Cruz face life in prison without possibility of parole.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1s0r_0iYUgUeR00
A migrant carries a child as he runs to board a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, France, on October 12, 2022, in an attempt to cross the English Channel. Since the beginning of the year, more than 33,500 people have already made the perilous crossing of the English Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsLlj_0iYUgUeR00
A Mapuche Indigenous woman takes part in a demonstration during the commemoration of Columbus Day in Santiago, Chile, on October 10, 2022. # Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mn0tx_0iYUgUeR00
Iguazu Falls, considered one of the largest waterfalls in the world, as seen from the Brazilian side on the border with Argentina, near Foz do Iguaçu, on October 12, 2022. The quantity of water passing through the falls has significantly increased in the last few days following heavy rains in the region. While the average flow rate of the falls is usually 1.5 million liters of water per second, the current rate is at 13.7 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpepw_0iYUgUeR00
A man looks at the rubble of destroyed houses washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022. The landslide was blamed for at least 40 deaths. # Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aryFG_0iYUgUeR00
A person walks under blooming jacaranda trees in a suburban street in Pretoria, South Africa, on October 12, 2022. # Themba Hadebe / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBfMr_0iYUgUeR00
A star duo forms a "fingerprint" in space, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. Every eight years, the two stars in the center of this image are brought together by their orbits, creating colliding streams of gas that form a new ring of dust. This star pair, known together as Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR 140), contains one Wolf-Rayet star, a rare type of star that is short-lived, and burns hot and bright. They generate powerful winds that push huge amounts of gas into space.

