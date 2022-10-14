Photos of the Week: Space Fingerprint, Hunter’s Moon, Elephant Sanctuary
12:30 AM ET
35 Photos
In Focus
A deadly landslide in Venezuela, a light festival in Prague, a large cremation ceremony in Thailand, a wife-carrying race in Maine, damage from Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, NATO military exercises above Poland, a gondolier operating in a mall in Qatar, rowing on the Charles River in Boston, and much more
