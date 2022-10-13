T he venerable British firm favored by Queen Elizabeth has long been the go-to paint maker for Hollywood swells seeking to lend their Malibu mansions a coat of royal respectability. Now, a company launched by a color-obsessed L.A. couple is giving the Brits a run for their money.

Founded in 2018 by Caleb Ebel and his wife, Natalie, Backdrop manufactures low-VOC, Green Wise-certified paints in colors that conjure the palette of Southern California’s beaches, mountains, and ineffable light, with L.A.-centric names to match: the slate blue-gray Silver Lake Dad (named after Caleb), Surf Camp, and Disco Nap. Backdrop’s top seller, Supermoon, is “a pure white, and very quintessentially L.A.,” says Caleb.

The company’s latest colors are an homage to an equally quintessential Malibu resident. In August, Backdrop dropped Barbie Dreamhouse Pink, Purple, and Blue, part of its collaboration with Mattel in honor of the Barbie Dreamhouse’s 60th anniversary.

Can Angelyne Pink be far behind?

Sign up for our newsletters today.

This story is featured in the October 2022 issue of Los Angeles





The post Color Wars: L.A. Couple’s Paint Gives the Brits a Run For Their Money appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .