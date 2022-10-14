ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Commanders final score, results: Washington hangs on to win after Justin Fields' rally fall short for Chicago

By David Suggs
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury

The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart assisting with gameplan from home after collapsing vs. Indiana

Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals had high hopes heading into their NFC West road trip to Seattle to battle the Seahawks, yet their road warrior mentality didn't hold up in Week 6. The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks in 19-9 fashion. Arizona now sits at the bottom of the division with a quick turnaround coming in the form of hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football next week.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
DETROIT, MI
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win

We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ng-sportingnews.com

Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'

The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game

The stakes for Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" meeting in 2022 are higher than the Great Smoky Mountains. The Crimson Tide are hoping to keep alive their chances of making a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff — aspirations that were nearly derailed twice already this season against Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama — which dropped two spots to No. 3 in the nation following its 24-20 win over the Aggies — may also be without defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’

Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
KANSAS CITY, MO

