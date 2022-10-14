Bears vs. Commanders final score, results: Washington hangs on to win after Justin Fields' rally fall short for Chicago

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.
Watch: Key plays from the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals struggled in a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Take a look at the key moments from the game. Kyler Murray's 42-yard run was the big play on the Cardinals opening drive. With Seattle driving midway through the quarter, the Cardinals defense came up big....
The difference between the brilliant Bills and Chiefs? One Vonnie B’Vsean Miller
In March, barely a month after he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, a tough old linebacker named Von Miller surprised much of the football world by announcing that he was going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. Miller, a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, was about to turn 33, but the Bills were giving him a younger man’s contract: six years, $120m.
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Broncos are back in prime time. After one of the most brutal offensive performances in recent memory in a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Colts, the Broncos are closing out Week 6 with an AFC West showdown against the Chargers.
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart assisting with gameplan from home after collapsing vs. Indiana
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
Why Jalen Hurts fell in the 2020 NFL Draft, gifting Eagles a potential star quarterback
The 2020 NFL Draft might be a painful one for several teams, and Jalen Hurts might be one reason why. One would think that a quarterback who spent time at two of college football's most successful and prominent programs would be a lock for the top five, and if not that, then the first round. Something strange happened with Hurts, though.
Bills vs. Chiefs final score, results: Late TD catch by Dawson Knox gives Buffalo wild win
Make no mistake, the Bills and the Chiefs are the two best teams in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen took their Game of the Year rematch Sunday down the to the wire, with the Bills earning a 24-20 win in the late moments. Allen led a signature drive...
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals had high hopes heading into their NFC West road trip to Seattle to battle the Seahawks, yet their road warrior mentality didn't hold up in Week 6. The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks in 19-9 fashion. Arizona now sits at the bottom of the division with a quick turnaround coming in the form of hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football next week.
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
Cowboys vs. Eagles final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia hold off Dallas to move to 6-0
The Eagles moved to 6-0 for the first time in 18 years with a 26-17 win over the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." After a dull, scoreless first quarter, Philadelphia exploded in the second with 20 consecutive points. It continued a theme for the Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 112-27 in second quarters this season.
NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Commanders
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
Officials pick up flag after 'obvious' block in back by Cowboys' Tony Pollard vs. Eagles
A big gain by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was about to be nullified by an illegal block in the back Sunday night, until the officials met and then decided to pick up the flag. The reversal occurred in the third quarter with Dallas trailing at Philadelphia 20-10. Cowboys running back...
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win
We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'
The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game
The stakes for Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" meeting in 2022 are higher than the Great Smoky Mountains. The Crimson Tide are hoping to keep alive their chances of making a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff — aspirations that were nearly derailed twice already this season against Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama — which dropped two spots to No. 3 in the nation following its 24-20 win over the Aggies — may also be without defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’
Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
Cowboys vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Sunday Night Football' game
Two of the NFL's best teams will face off under the lights in an early-season divisional showdown on "Sunday Night Football." Oh, yeah, they also don't like each other very much. The Cowboys and Eagles meet for the first time this season, in prime time in Week 6 — and...
