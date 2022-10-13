Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let's find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we've picked two of Britain's best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
NASDAQ
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
tipranks.com
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
NASDAQ
Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
NASDAQ
Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
These two stocks each yield more than 5%.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For September 2022
September ended up turning out a whole lot like August. It was another month for steep losses in the equity markets with not a safe haven to be found, even in the traditionally defensive utilities sector. Not only is the Fed continuing to aggressively raise rates, but we're starting to see some of the larger systemic consequences that can come with yields soaring in such a short period of time.
NASDAQ
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy 118 Shares of This Elite Dividend Stock.
This year will likely go down as one of the more challenging ones for investors in decades. Stock prices have tumbled more than 25% on average as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat red-hot inflation. However, there is a silver lining to the sell-off in the stock market....
