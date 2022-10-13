SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: NOV. 29, 2022. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 25 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): ITATI ABIGAIL SUAREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): ITATI ABIGAIL SUAREZ FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. ITHAN MATIAS MORALES SUAREZ PROPOSED NAME: ITHAN MATIAS SUAREZ 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: NOV. 29, 2022. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 25 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [X] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): HISPANOS UNIDOS.

