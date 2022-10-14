Read full article on original website
Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral
Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
agupdate.com
Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies
Turkeys are selling for record high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a resurgence of bird flu wipes out supplies across the US. Avian influenza is devastating egg and turkey operations in the heartland of the country. If just one bird gets it, the entire flock is culled in order to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30% higher than a year ago and 80% above pre-pandemic costs.
buzzfeednews.com
TikTok’s Favorite Emu Is Sick With Bird Flu And Experts Were Alarmed At How The Owner Handled The Outbreak
One of TikTok’s favorite birds, the beloved Emmanuel the emu, has a life-threatening case of avian influenza. However, virologists and animal handlers have raised concerns about how the owner is dealing with the sick bird. Avian influenza is a disease caused by influenza type A viruses that naturally spread...
Bird flu ‘prevention zone’ declared across Britain amid worst outbreak in history
A national bird flu “prevention zone” has been declared by the UK government as the country continues to grapple with the worst outbreak of the disease ever recorded.At least three million birds have already been culled by farmers and landowners due to the spread of the disease, which has also taken a heavy toll on populations of endangered wild birds.The government said new Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) rules will come into force from midday on Monday requiring all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow “strict biosecurity measures help protect their flocks from the threat of avian flu”.“Implementing...
News-Medical.net
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of disease
Following an increase in the number of detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds and on commercial premises, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
foodsafetynews.com
CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick
Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
Futurity
Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly
A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
TikTok star Emmanuel the emu fighting for life amid avian flu outbreak, caretaker says
Fans of a TikTok famous emu are sharing their well-wishes for the bird after his caretaker revealed that he contracted avian flu and is fighting for his life.Emmanuel the emu became a recognisable figure on the social media app thanks to his cameos in his owner Taylor Blake’s TikTok videos. Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, frequently shares videos about the animals on the farm with her more than 2.4m followers.On Saturday, Blake revealed that many of the farm’s birds had contracted a deadly avian flu, and that all but two had died. “Hi friends. I’ve...
Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC
As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
nypressnews.com
‘Winter vomiting disease’ is ‘highly contagious’
Furthermore, they also add: “Do not visit the hospital if you are living in the same household as someone who has symptoms of norovirus or flu. “Catch it, bin it, kill it – if you have flu-like symptoms, use tissues when you sneeze and to blow your nose, then discard tissues into waste bins immediately. Wash your hands thoroughly after.”
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
CDC, FDA investigating multistate E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are conducting an investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections that may be linked to a brand of frozen falafel sold by grocery chain ALDI, the agencies said Friday. Twenty people have been...
boldsky.com
DENV-2, A Deadly Dengue Variant: Symptoms, Risks And Treatment
The number of dengue cases in the country has increased in recent years. For instance, Delhi reported over 300 new dengue infections in the first five days of October, following 693 cases in September. In addition, over 950 dengue cases have been recorded within the city in the past 60...
dallasexpress.com
Pfizer Never Tested Vaccines Ability to Stop Transmission
A senior Pfizer executive testifying before the European Union Parliament on Monday stated that the pharmaceutical company did not know whether its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine would stop virus transmission before it entered the market. Janine Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, was filling in for CEO Albert Bourla. He...
