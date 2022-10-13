ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Temple turns back Hutto’s comeback attempt to prevail, 31-27

Temple needed every second to get the Hutto Hippos to budge Friday night. Taurean York, the Wildcats’ all-state linebacker, caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield with 42 seconds to go, and senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell intercepted Will Hammond’s desperation heave as time expired to seal Temple’s hard-fought, roller coaster 31-27 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
HUTTO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cat JV Cross Country earns District 12-6A Championship

PFLUGERVILLE– The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the District 12-6A Cross Country championships held at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville on Thursday. The JV girls secured the district championship with 22 points with second place Midway a distant 43 points. The Tem-Cats were led by gold...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon

Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WACO, TX
kurv.com

Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple

The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
TEMPLE, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
B106

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
WACO, TX

