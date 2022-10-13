Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Temple turns back Hutto’s comeback attempt to prevail, 31-27
Temple needed every second to get the Hutto Hippos to budge Friday night. Taurean York, the Wildcats’ all-state linebacker, caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield with 42 seconds to go, and senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell intercepted Will Hammond’s desperation heave as time expired to seal Temple’s hard-fought, roller coaster 31-27 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cat JV Cross Country earns District 12-6A Championship
PFLUGERVILLE– The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the District 12-6A Cross Country championships held at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville on Thursday. The JV girls secured the district championship with 22 points with second place Midway a distant 43 points. The Tem-Cats were led by gold...
WacoTrib.com
Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon
Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
WacoTrib.com
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
10 years after nearly-fatal brain injury, man travels to Waco for IRONMAN
"It doesn't matter how hard you can hit, it matters how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." It's Bigogno's favorite quote, one from no other than Rocky Balboa.
kurv.com
Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple
The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WacoTrib.com
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
blackchronicle.com
Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
KWTX
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
Comments / 0