FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
ysnlive.com
TURNER BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE FINISH AT STATE
COLUMBUS OH- It was a great day for Cardinal Mooney golf as they added a State Champion to their ranks. Rocco Turner shot a two round total a 145 to claim the crown. His Round 1 total was a 74, and he improved his score by three strokes in Round 2 to submit a 71. Dante Turner was next best on Mooney with a total of 176. Alex Eckstein was also sub 200 shooting a 183 at state. Tim Reardon, and Joe Zeno rounded out the scores shooting a 219 and a 254 respectively.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Mysuncoast.com
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
usf.edu
After Hurricane Ian damages Venice Theatre, playhouse leaders say the season will go on
Venice was struck particularly hard by Hurricane Ian. Winds and rain from the Category 4 storm caused devastating damage to the Venice Theatre, one of the city's oldest and best-known cultural institutions. Initially called the Venice Little Theatre, its first production took the stage in the 1950's in a borrowed...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Boca Raton firm wins engineering contract for South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project
Placement of truck-hauled sand on shoreline expected to begin in March 2023. On Oct. 11, in unanimously approving their Consent Agenda of routine business matters, the Sarasota County commissioners authorized another step to facilitate the upcoming South Siesta Key Beach Repair Project. With no comments — which is typical with...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
srqmagazine.com
Homesense to Open first Florida Store at UTC in Sarasota
Florida’s first Homesense is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The home furnishings retailer will open Nov. 10 in a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC, located next to Old Navy on the west side of Cattlemen Dr. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies portfolio that also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, offers an expansive selection of brand-name furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, décor and more at discounted prices. The company was founded by TJX in Canada in 2001 and later launched in the United States in 2017. There are about 40 Homesense stores in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Homesense is among an exciting lineup of new businesses coming to UTC in the next several months. Other new shops and restaurants opening soon include Christmas Tree Shops, an off-price home goods retailer that is scheduled to open October 29; Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, a popular Florida spot for authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant setting; Yard House, a modern American restaurant and bar with more than 100 beers on tap; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years; Post Kitchen & Bar, a new modern American bistro from the owner of Apollonia Grill; The Breakfast Company; and more.
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota: Oct. 13-19
5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit JazzClubSarasota.org. The Sarasota Art Museum is staying late, and The Barker Project will keep you grooving through the evening. The band is the vehicle of bassist and multi-instrumentalist Johnnie Barker, and they'll keep the Marcy & Michael Klein Plaza rocking while you peruse the art galleries and dine on light bites at Bistro.
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
businessobserverfl.com
Alyssa Thomas, 34
After a trip to Captiva in Sanibel Island six years ago, Alyssa Thomas became part of a community that changed the course of her career. While then living in Kansas City, Thomas visited Captiva on vacation — where she learned to sail. When asked about her plans to sail...
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
thebradentontimes.com
Weekend Sounds October 14-16
BRADENTON — There is exactly zero shortage of excellent live music options for residents of the 941 area this weekend! From scheduled single gigs at local venues to Celtober Fest running all weekend long and a Sunday patio party at Fogartyville's Community Media and Art Center, there's a lot of good going down this weekend. So get out there and enjoy some local live music! Check out The Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
Hot air balloon festival coming to Plant City’s Strawberry Festival grounds
Plus, there's a laser show!
Bay News 9
Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods
The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Siesta residents seeking to prevent construction of two high-rise hotels ask judge to reconsider his elimination earlier this year of one count in their complaint
Assistant county attorney argues that plaintiffs trying to get around applicable state law. A south Siesta Key resident and two homeowners associations that filed suit against Sarasota County last year, following the County Commission’s approval of two hotels on Siesta Key, have asked the presiding judge to reconsider a July ruling that eliminated Count I of their complaint.
sarasotanewsleader.com
On Oct. 17, recycling collections to resume in unincorporated Sarasota County
Residents reminded not to use recycling carts for regular garbage or yard waste. Sarasota County staff has announced that residential recycling collections will resume on Monday, Oct. 17. The service was suspended on Sept. 28 as a result of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on the county. The following, staff noted,...
