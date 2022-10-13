El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.

