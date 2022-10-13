Read full article on original website
KVIA
NMSU Aggies get the better of in-state rival New Mexico, 21-9
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies defeated their in-state rival New Mexico Saturday night at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The final score was 21-9. It was NMSU's first win over the UNM Lobos since 2017. A good defensive effort by the Aggies holding the Lobos to just...
Week Nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Riverside vs. Austin
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 1-4A Division I could be decided on Friday night in the week nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Riverside (7-1, 2-0 District 1-4A DI) will travel to McKee Stadium to square off with Austin (3-4, 1-0) in what will likely serve as the de facto district championship game. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Overton Elementary students look towards the future with Coronado football team
At Overton Elementary, students visited with members of the Coronado Mustang football team to see what they can experience in high school. Click the video above for the full story.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Eastwood 59 F Bowie 28 F Socorro 7 F Irvin 21 F Santa Teresa 0 F El Dorado […]
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
nmsuroundup.com
First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU
On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
29th annual Marchfest welcomes Socorro ISD, area marching bands
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex. Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in […]
Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever. Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh. […]
KVIA
Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer
El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Tom Lea Institute holds events to honor legendary local artist and writer
EL PASO, Texas - Each year, the Tom Lea Institute holds a Tom Lea Celebration, bringing fun and interesting events to the community, all centered around a central theme inspired by Tom Lea and his works. "Tom Lea was arguably the best artist and writer to come ever from El...
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
Foster School of Medicine Assistant Professor accepted into Harvard Program
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jessica A. Chacon, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine, was accepted into the 2022-23 Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions. The program is a prestigious professional development course for physicians, scientists and other health […]
