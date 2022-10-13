Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: Freeman Provides Honest Analysis Of How Postseason Has Been Going So Far
Down 2-1 in the NLDS, Freddie Freeman addresses the team's struggles so far.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Hernández: Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right
The Dodgers' offense continued to scuffle against the San Diego Padres in L.A.'s 2-1 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, and now the 111-win team's season is at
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
It's been a shaky start behind the plate.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
MLB playoffs: Padres rise up with 5-run rally to slay Dodgers, advance to all-wild card NLCS vs. Phillies
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Some...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
David Ortiz’s criticism of Padres will make Red Sox fans nostalgic
The Boston Red Sox aren’t tussling with the New York Yankees in the postseason this year, so David Ortiz is singlehandedly keeping the Rivalry alive in the FOX Sports studio. Ortiz has worked as an analyst for FOX for the last few postseasons and often brings up the Sox,...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Gavin Lux at second base in Saturday's Game 4 NLDS matchup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will man second base after Max Muncy was shifted to third, Justin Turner was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Will Smith was positioned at catcher, and Austin Barnes was rested.
