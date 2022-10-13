Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB・
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa fires back at Aaron Boone after being benched
The New York Yankees made a significant infield change prior to Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Manager Aaron Boone realized they needed fresh blood at shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled considerably in game 3, allowing two runs to score on playable balls. In the first inning, a...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS
The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?
The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts
Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
News 8 KFMB
Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
Cardinals welcome D-Hop back, hope it sparks struggling team
Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back on the field after serving his six-game suspension.
NFL・
Steve Kerr not interested in retirement anytime soon
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Monday to reflect on his one-of-a-kind NBA journey and why the thought of retirement doesn’t sound appealing.
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Comments / 0