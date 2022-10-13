ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS

The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?

The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts

Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy