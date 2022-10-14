Read full article on original website
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
Polkadot investors may need to hold on to their seats to avoid DOT-induced losses
Polkadot [DOT] recently published its weekly digest where the blockchain mentioned all the major developments that took place on the blockchain. One of the major updates was the integration of Polkadot with the Qredo Network. With this new integration, users of that blockchain will be able to store assets efficiently...
AVAX sees a gap on the price charts, is this where selling pressure could step in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Inefficiency on the price charts was spotted, but will it get filled?. The higher timeframe bias remains bearish. Bitcoin [BTC] found some solid footing at the $18.6k mark...
Here’s what LUNC holders can expect from this key support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra classic saw an expected reversal from its six-week trendline resistance, can it find reliable rebounding grounds?. LUNC’s Social Dominance witnessed a downtrend. Terra classic’s [LUNC] late-August recovery...
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
Bitcoin investors may need futures traders for an “Uptober”—Here’s why
Bitcoin’s [BTC] fall from $22,000 to $19,000 was not void of the activities of the king coin futures traders. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, funding rates in the derivatives market have a great impact on the BTC price. The crypto analyst noted that BTC started its trip to its current $19,250 price since the funding rates turned negative. He said,
Can Axie Infinity bulls prevail and push prices above key resistance level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Open Interest was relatively flat as the price made another lower low. Crucial resistance zone at $11.5-$11.75 for bulls to flip to support. Axie Infinity announced the release of...
Why MATIC is all set for a potential rebound from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent bullish comeback aided buyers in finding a close above the near-term EMAs. The crypto’s Exchange outflows and funding rate reaffirmed a bullish strength. The recent...
Bitcoin whales’ number rallies, but their holdings take a tumble- Here’s why
Still trading at the $19,000 price range, new data from Santiment revealed a gripping whale action for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the count of BTC addresses holding between 10 to 100 BTC and addresses that hold 10,000 to 100,000 BTC clinched their highest number of respective addresses since February 2021.
OpenSea: Assessing the contribution of these NFTs towards the latest market surge
OpenSea recorded almost double in sales volume over other top NFT marketplaces in the last seven days according to the latest Nansen report. The leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea’s trading volume within the aforementioned period was cumulatively $52 million. As compared to marketplaces, such as MagicEden, LooksRare, and X2Y2, it...
Why Uniswap’s latest development failed to push UNI towards the bulls
Uniswap [UNI], one of the largest decentralized exchanges, collected the highest amount of fees in the last three months. However, the collected fees failed to translate into revenue. According to Messari, a crypto analytics firm, there were other protocols that outperformed UNI on this front. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
THORChain: Reasons RUNE may be an ideal portfolio addition this quarter
THORChain’s native cryptocurrency RUNE concluded a retest of its June lows and even set a new 2022 low. Its recovery attempts may provide one of the best opportunities especially for the next major bull run and here’s why. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for RUNE for 2022-2023.
Ethereum may finally have some good news for investors, however ETH may not
Ethereum [ETH], which was the second-largest proof-of-work network, switched to proof of stake due to the Ethereum merge. This led to ETH 2.0, a proof-of-stake network, where stakers took the place of miners to validate network transactions. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-23 ____________________________________________________________________________________
Will XRP survive the decentralization trial after BTC maximalist says…
Ripple [XRP] might be faced with a non-court case after Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist Max Kesier “accused” it of being centralized. While responding to a tweet about him secretly holding XRP, Keiser noted that he was no supporter of the payment-centered coin. Additionally, Keisier said that XRP was no...
QNT transaction count hits its highest mark in 2022, but here’s the catch
Too much over-enthusiasm is never good, especially within the crypto market. Different cryptos have witnessed a significant fall in price after ‘euphoric’ traders exited the network post-booking profits. Was this exactly the case with the trending Quant (QNT) crypto?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Quant for 2022-2023...
Can Ripple’s latest development appeal to a dampened XRP investor sentiment
Venturing into the Layer 2 scaling solutions ecosystem, XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain, on 17 October announced that it had begun testing its first EVM-compatible sidechain. This announcement came a year after David Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer at Ripple, announced that an EVM sidechain was in the works....
Algorand [ALGO] hits new ATH TVL and here’s the why of it all
Algorand [ALGO] reached a new All-Time High (ATH) as its DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) hit $273.87 million. According to DeFi Llama, the overall DeFi TVL recovered on 17 October but may not contribute as much as ALGO to the $54 billion recovery. Data from the TVL aggregator showed that...
3AC, the bankrupt crypto hedge fund sees a new twist in the case as…
According to a Bloomberg report, two United States regulators, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are now investigating the bankrupt Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for misleading investors about its balance sheet and not registering with the two agencies. In...
BTC miners continue to rely on mining as a result of this “inconsequential” factor
How it started versus how it’s going is the scenario that comes to play for Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities at present, which continue to see new developments. From criticism and censures against HIGH carbon footprint to a significant move towards a sustainable mining operations — BTC mining has come a long way.
