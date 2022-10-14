Oct. 19—A Philadelphia man was jailed Tuesday, accused of beating a woman outside Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center as she tried to run inside, authorities said. Johnstown police charged Michael E. Taylor, 28, with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, theft and harassment. According to a complaint affidavit, police...

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO