q13fox.com

WSP seeks victim, suspect of domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol needs help locating the victim and suspect of a domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey. According to authorities, 53-year-old Chae An is suspected of violating a no-contact order and kidnapping his wife, 42-year-old Young An. The two were last seen Sunday afternoon at 12:54 p.m....
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE

A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
GLENDALE, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, October 15, 2022

On 10/14/2022 at 10:38 a.m., at 700 Blk 5th Ave SE, police arrested Jason Aaron Thayer, 39, on suspicion of 1) violation of domestic violence no-contact order, 2) false statement to a public servant, 3) resisting arrest, 4) obstructing an officer, and 5) 3rd-degree driving while license suspended. On 10/14/2022...
OLYMPIA, WA
kpug1170.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serious crash cuts power in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A major crash on 16th Avenue South at South 260th Street in Des Moines early Friday caused a power outage. Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the crash at 3:38 a.m. The crash did not appear to cause a major power outage, but traffic lights...
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
SEATTLE, WA

