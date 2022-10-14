Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
WSP seeks victim, suspect of domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol needs help locating the victim and suspect of a domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey. According to authorities, 53-year-old Chae An is suspected of violating a no-contact order and kidnapping his wife, 42-year-old Young An. The two were last seen Sunday afternoon at 12:54 p.m....
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Chronicle
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, October 15, 2022
On 10/14/2022 at 10:38 a.m., at 700 Blk 5th Ave SE, police arrested Jason Aaron Thayer, 39, on suspicion of 1) violation of domestic violence no-contact order, 2) false statement to a public servant, 3) resisting arrest, 4) obstructing an officer, and 5) 3rd-degree driving while license suspended. On 10/14/2022...
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April
SEATTLE - Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April. Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20. Moore came to help a friend who was...
Couple arrested with ‘dangerous weapons’ in Seattle assault
Seattle Police arrested an engaged couple in downtown Thursday evening when they were using illegal weapons to assault a man. At 6:15 p.m., officers patrolled 3rd Avenue and Pine Street and were flagged down about a fight between a 47-year-old man against a 22-year-old man and his 24-year-old fiancée.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Serious crash cuts power in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — A major crash on 16th Avenue South at South 260th Street in Des Moines early Friday caused a power outage. Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the crash at 3:38 a.m. The crash did not appear to cause a major power outage, but traffic lights...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum authorities shut bar during operation after finding loaded guns and variety of drugs
Tulum, Q.R. — A security operation in Tulum bars resulted in one closure and one arrest. In a statement Sunday, Tulum Public Ministry reported on the operation in different bars in the municipality of Tulum. During their operation, one male was arrested from inside a Tulum establishment with drugs...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
