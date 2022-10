CHICKASHA, Okla. – Friday evening, the No. 21 ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (10-1-1, 5-0 SAC) extended their unbeaten streak to 11 with a 2-0 shutout against Mid-America Christian University (4-8-1, 3-1-1 SAC). Over the last 11 games, USAO has outscored opponents 45-8. After a scoreless opening half, Alicia Rey (SO/Valladolid, Spain) gave the Drovers the lead in the 54th minute of regulation. Rey's ninth goal of the year was assisted by Emma Rice (SR/Norman, OK) and Avery Walker (FR/Austin, TX).

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO