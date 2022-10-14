Read full article on original website
Related
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
The cost-of-living crisis will force students to choose between studying and eating | Chelsie Henshaw
Student loans and grants are not rising to match inflation – and the least privileged are being hit hardest, says journalist Chelsie Henshaw
BET
A Different Path To Excellence: Unique HBCU Programs For Ambitious Students
HBCUs have been labeled as party schools lacking competitive academic programs compared to others, but this is a common misconception. These institutions offer a wide range of degree programs to appeal to growing career fields with the intent to increase Black representation. According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, HBCUs...
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
theedadvocate.org
Scholarships for Black and African American Students
Many organizations and schools support Black and African American scholars through scholarships. Below you can find the best scholarships for this group. Over half of prospective college students consider affordability before they decide to attend a college. Sadly, there’s still conspicuous racial discrimination regarding financial aid for Black and African American students. And speaking of federal loans, statistics say that more black students take out federal loans for their college education than white students. Nevertheless, black students acquire more debt compared to their white peers. All that shows why black student scholarships are crucial. Financial aid for black students helps them counteract the expenses of college learning, leaving them less dependent on borrowing.
myscience.org
Around 50,000 students at TUM for the first time
12,100 students starting bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The new academic year at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) is getting underway with thousands of talented people from all over the world. As in the previous winter semester, around 14,000 new students have enrolled in the approximately 180 degree programs offered in Munich, Garching, Freising, Straubing and Heilbronn. Total enrollment at TUM is now at a new all-time high of around 50,000 students, including 41% from abroad.
