tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town
West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
Thai restaurant gets new name, owners + 1st Papa Murphys opening soon in this area
In addition to family pho recipes, the restaurant has boba tea and frozen Thai drinks.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Kennewick: Plenty of room for new developments
Land for sale at Vista Field, Columbia Gardens and soon Clover Island could bring a variety of developments to Kennewick in the coming year and beyond. The Port of Kennewick’s real estate portfolio offers prime locations in the city’s center, downtown area and along the river. The first...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Commercial Real Estate: Builders have lots of jobs and lots of challenges
In early September, amid a gloomy inflation report that sent financial markets plummeting, Darigold Inc. broke ground on a $600 million state-of-the art milk processing plant north of Pasco. It is the largest project in the region, but hardly the only one. Even as builders struggle to hire qualified workers...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Benton: Port embraces Hanford history, tourism and infrastructure during pandemic
The Port of Benton has been busy investing in promoting economic development in Richland, Prosser, Benton City and Benton County. The Richland-based port, has been welcoming new businesses, supporting workforce development and improving infrastructure. In Prosser, a triple ribbon-cutting in mid-September provided a belated celebration for businesses located in Vintners...
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Pasco: Industrial parks approach capacity
The Port of Pasco has created not one but two industrial parks in recent years. And both are running out of land to sell to food processors and other companies interested in building facilities in the Mid-Columbia region. The Pasco Industrial Center 395, or PIC395, and Reimann Industrial Center are...
Seattle company wants to launch Tri-City talent with music networking nights
“The problem in the Tri-Cities has never been a lack of talent, it’s a lack of opportunity.”
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 14-15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Kennewick: A focus on infrastructure paves way for future growth
Kennewick, at 85,320 residents strong, continues to expand, develop and reinvent. “If you drive around our city, you can really see that we have progress and projects happening across all areas of Kennewick and there’s synergy. I think that’s important,” said Evelyn Lusignan, the city’s director of public relations and government affairs.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
