Read full article on original website
Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Commercial Real Estate: Builders have lots of jobs and lots of challenges
In early September, amid a gloomy inflation report that sent financial markets plummeting, Darigold Inc. broke ground on a $600 million state-of-the art milk processing plant north of Pasco. It is the largest project in the region, but hardly the only one. Even as builders struggle to hire qualified workers...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Market Overview: Economy sends mixed signals, but public works projects press on
The Tri-Cities is being transformed by an array of public and private projects. From apartment buildings and subdivisions to new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchises and a pair of massive distribution centers for Amazon Inc., the community’s growing population is reflected in the buildings and businesses that serve it. Will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What's on your ballot?
PENDLETON — Election day is less than a month away, and ballots in Umatilla and Morrow counties contain several local measures, including bans on psilocybin businesses and holding public meetings to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border. Oregon voters also are deciding on four statewide measures, including a policy to...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Benton: Port embraces Hanford history, tourism and infrastructure during pandemic
The Port of Benton has been busy investing in promoting economic development in Richland, Prosser, Benton City and Benton County. The Richland-based port, has been welcoming new businesses, supporting workforce development and improving infrastructure. In Prosser, a triple ribbon-cutting in mid-September provided a belated celebration for businesses located in Vintners...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Pasco: Industrial parks approach capacity
The Port of Pasco has created not one but two industrial parks in recent years. And both are running out of land to sell to food processors and other companies interested in building facilities in the Mid-Columbia region. The Pasco Industrial Center 395, or PIC395, and Reimann Industrial Center are...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Residential Growth: Economy sends mixed signals, but public works projects press on
Brett Lott, a Tri-City homebuilder, sat in the living room of the south Richland home his company built for the 2022 Parade of Homes. He reveled in the steady stream of bootie-clad visitors wandering the house, peering into bedrooms and closets and cabinets. There were challenges, but he was proud...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Kennewick: A focus on infrastructure paves way for future growth
Kennewick, at 85,320 residents strong, continues to expand, develop and reinvent. “If you drive around our city, you can really see that we have progress and projects happening across all areas of Kennewick and there’s synergy. I think that’s important,” said Evelyn Lusignan, the city’s director of public relations and government affairs.
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Kennewick: Plenty of room for new developments
Land for sale at Vista Field, Columbia Gardens and soon Clover Island could bring a variety of developments to Kennewick in the coming year and beyond. The Port of Kennewick’s real estate portfolio offers prime locations in the city’s center, downtown area and along the river. The first...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town
West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
nbcrightnow.com
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Open Letter to Kennewick’s Toyota Center About Their New Policies
I attended my first Tri-City Americans game of the new season on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and was surprised by some of the changes made to the entry policy. If you haven't been to the Toyota Center in the last month or so, you might not...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
Comments / 0