Market Overview: Economy sends mixed signals, but public works projects press on
The Tri-Cities is being transformed by an array of public and private projects. From apartment buildings and subdivisions to new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchises and a pair of massive distribution centers for Amazon Inc., the community’s growing population is reflected in the buildings and businesses that serve it. Will...
Commercial Real Estate: Builders work to overcome market challenges
In early September, amid a gloomy inflation report that sent financial markets plummeting, Darigold Inc. broke ground on a $600 million state-of-the art milk processing plant north of Pasco. It is the largest project in the region, but hardly the only one. Even as builders struggle to hire qualified workers...
Port of Benton: Port embraces Hanford history, tourism and infrastructure during pandemic
The Port of Benton has been busy investing in promoting economic development in Richland, Prosser, Benton City and Benton County. The Richland-based port, has been welcoming new businesses, supporting workforce development and improving infrastructure. In Prosser, a triple ribbon-cutting in mid-September provided a belated celebration for businesses located in Vintners...
City of Kennewick: A focus on infrastructure paves way for future growth
Kennewick, at 85,320 residents strong, continues to expand, develop and reinvent. “If you drive around our city, you can really see that we have progress and projects happening across all areas of Kennewick and there’s synergy. I think that’s important,” said Evelyn Lusignan, the city’s director of public relations and government affairs.
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
Residential Growth: Homebuilding slows as interest rates, costs increase
Brett Lott, a Tri-City homebuilder, sat in the living room of the south Richland home his company built for the 2022 Parade of Homes. He reveled in the steady stream of bootie-clad visitors wandering the house, peering into bedrooms and closets and cabinets. There were challenges, but he was proud...
Port of Pasco: Industrial parks approach capacity
The Port of Pasco has created not one but two industrial parks in recent years. And both are running out of land to sell to food processors and other companies interested in building facilities in the Mid-Columbia region. The Pasco Industrial Center 395, or PIC395, and Reimann Industrial Center are...
Port of Kennewick: Plenty of room for new developments
Land for sale at Vista Field, Columbia Gardens and soon Clover Island could bring a variety of developments to Kennewick in the coming year and beyond. The Port of Kennewick’s real estate portfolio offers prime locations in the city’s center, downtown area and along the river. The first...
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town
West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
Incarcerated Natives gather for first powwow in three years
In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm. But most...
Reser’s moves to its new $120 million Pasco home
Reser’s Fine Foods is making mashed potatoes and preparing to add capacity to produce more dishes at its new food processing plant in Pasco. The family-owned company showed off its new $120 million plant at 5526 N. Capitol Ave. in September. The plant began operating earlier in the summer...
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
