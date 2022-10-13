Read full article on original website
Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Commercial Real Estate: Builders work to overcome market challenges
In early September, amid a gloomy inflation report that sent financial markets plummeting, Darigold Inc. broke ground on a $600 million state-of-the art milk processing plant north of Pasco. It is the largest project in the region, but hardly the only one. Even as builders struggle to hire qualified workers...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Market Overview: Economy sends mixed signals, but public works projects press on
The Tri-Cities is being transformed by an array of public and private projects. From apartment buildings and subdivisions to new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchises and a pair of massive distribution centers for Amazon Inc., the community’s growing population is reflected in the buildings and businesses that serve it. Will...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Pasco: Industrial parks approach capacity
The Port of Pasco has created not one but two industrial parks in recent years. And both are running out of land to sell to food processors and other companies interested in building facilities in the Mid-Columbia region. The Pasco Industrial Center 395, or PIC395, and Reimann Industrial Center are...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Benton: Port embraces Hanford history, tourism and infrastructure during pandemic
The Port of Benton has been busy investing in promoting economic development in Richland, Prosser, Benton City and Benton County. The Richland-based port, has been welcoming new businesses, supporting workforce development and improving infrastructure. In Prosser, a triple ribbon-cutting in mid-September provided a belated celebration for businesses located in Vintners...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Kennewick: A focus on infrastructure paves way for future growth
Kennewick, at 85,320 residents strong, continues to expand, develop and reinvent. “If you drive around our city, you can really see that we have progress and projects happening across all areas of Kennewick and there’s synergy. I think that’s important,” said Evelyn Lusignan, the city’s director of public relations and government affairs.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port of Kennewick: Plenty of room for new developments
Land for sale at Vista Field, Columbia Gardens and soon Clover Island could bring a variety of developments to Kennewick in the coming year and beyond. The Port of Kennewick’s real estate portfolio offers prime locations in the city’s center, downtown area and along the river. The first...
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to more than 1,500.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Residential Growth: Homebuilding slows as interest rates, costs increase
Brett Lott, a Tri-City homebuilder, sat in the living room of the south Richland home his company built for the 2022 Parade of Homes. He reveled in the steady stream of bootie-clad visitors wandering the house, peering into bedrooms and closets and cabinets. There were challenges, but he was proud...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
opb.org
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
West Richland: More homes going up on west end of town
West Richland continues to grow west. The city of 17,410 residents has added 5,600 people in the past 12 years and more homes are coming. In 2021, the city issued 205 permits for single-family homes, more than in the combined three years prior. There are 4,200 new homes in the...
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
yaktrinews.com
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State
There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State. Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Chronicle
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
Comments / 0