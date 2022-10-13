Read full article on original website
Bodycam Footage Shows Wounded Officer Fire Back During Ambush
Bodycam footage shows a wounded officer firing back at a suspect who shot him and killed two of his colleagues. The Connecticut Office of Inspector General shared the footage on Saturday (October 15), which shows the officer call in a officer shot report while hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single shot back at the suspected shooter, which investigators said was fatal, according to the Associated Press.
