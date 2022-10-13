Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
KSBW.com
Hollister police investigating non-fatal shooting on 4th Street
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting. It happened on Fourth Street near Miller Road just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, nor...
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
pajaronian.com
Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
KSBW.com
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Traffic stop leads to a drug and weapon's arrest in south Monterey county early Friday morning
GREENFIELD, Calif. — An early Friday morning traffic stop by Soledad police officers led to the arrest of one man on weapons and drug charges. Investigators say they pulled over a vehicle for not having a license plate at 2 a.m. Friday morning in south Monterey county. The driver,...
Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident
Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a "hate crime," UC Santa Cruz administrators assured the campus the incident was being taken seriously.
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio expecting a baby girl
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has announced that she is expecting a baby girl in March 2023! She and her partner are looking forward to the new adventure. Watch her announcement in the video above.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The Steak Stop food truck marks its first anniversary
It has been almost a year since Joseph Elmhorst, owner of The Steak Stop, began his crusade to promote the food truck businesses of San Benito County. He became the city’s first licensed food truck operating in a fixed location within the city limits, openingt on Oct. 27, 2021, at 255 Apollo Way in Hollister.
pajaronian.com
Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience
Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
pajaronian.com
Mariners survive against powerhouse Salinas | High school football
APTOS—The mission couldn’t have been any clearer for Aptos senior Caden Prichard who was set to battle Salinas for just the second time in his career. The ace running back helped lift the Mariners past the Cowboys, 44-41, in a thriller that went down to the wire in front of a packed house on Trevin Dilfer Memorial Field at Aptos High on Oct. 14.
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 8!
SALINAS, Calif. — Aptos knocks off Salinas, 44-41 The Mariners hand the Salinas Cowboys their first loss of the season in a high-scoring battle at Aptos High School. Aptos RB Caden Prichard had several touchdowns, along with an interception and a 93-yard kick return in the win. The Cowboys pulled within three points in the final seconds of the game but were unable to secure the onside kick. This loss snaps a 23-game league winning streak for the Cowboys. Aptos is now 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall this season. The Cowboys fall to 2-1 in the Gabilan division.
