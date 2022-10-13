ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister police investigating non-fatal shooting on 4th Street

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting. It happened on Fourth Street near Miller Road just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, nor...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death

SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid

Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
pajaronian.com

Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience

Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
APTOS, CA
pajaronian.com

Mariners survive against powerhouse Salinas | High school football

APTOS—The mission couldn’t have been any clearer for Aptos senior Caden Prichard who was set to battle Salinas for just the second time in his career. The ace running back helped lift the Mariners past the Cowboys, 44-41, in a thriller that went down to the wire in front of a packed house on Trevin Dilfer Memorial Field at Aptos High on Oct. 14.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 8!

SALINAS, Calif. — Aptos knocks off Salinas, 44-41 The Mariners hand the Salinas Cowboys their first loss of the season in a high-scoring battle at Aptos High School. Aptos RB Caden Prichard had several touchdowns, along with an interception and a 93-yard kick return in the win. The Cowboys pulled within three points in the final seconds of the game but were unable to secure the onside kick. This loss snaps a 23-game league winning streak for the Cowboys. Aptos is now 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall this season. The Cowboys fall to 2-1 in the Gabilan division.
APTOS, CA

