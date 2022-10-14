Read full article on original website
Related
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
uticaphoenix.net
State: Attorney General James Sends Clear Message: ‘Access to Abortion is Legal and Protected in New York’
New York—New York Attorney General Letitia James today reminded law enforcement throughout New York state: Abortion rights are protected in New York. In a letter sent to New York state law enforcement including district attorneys, county sheriffs, local police departments, and others, Attorney General James reminded agencies about New York’s robust abortion rights laws which include protections for residents, visitors, and providers. The letter also included answers to frequently asked questions to ensure all law enforcement personnel in New York state understand that abortion rights are protected and have guidance on how to enforce those laws.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
Nearly 1,000 cannabis entrepreneurs are competing for New York’s first 150 dispensary licenses
Gregory Pereira at his office in The Bronx. Pereira is one of the more than 900 applicants competing for one of the state’s first recreational dispensary licenses. With the end of the year quickly approaching, government officials are scrambling to fulfill their promise of opening recreational marijuana dispensaries. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Ending the Practice Of Charging Additional Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the State resulting from educational expenses. Prior to this law, a fee of 22 percent was added by state law on top of the total debt due. "When...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
riverdalepress.com
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended
A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
Thrillist
New York State Is Issuing $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks, See if You Qualify
"Surprise" money is the best kind of money. As announced by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, New York is rolling out another round of tax relief checks for its residents. Across the state, about 1.8 million residents will receive a refund check in the mail. The requirement to...
Freethink
Startup builds “inflatable” concrete houses in just hours
A New York City startup is constructing small homes quickly and cheaply — by building inflatable fabric forms the size and shape of houses and then pumping them with concrete. The challenge: The US is in the midst of a massive housing shortage, and a huge driver of it...
fox5ny.com
Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening
NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
Comments / 0