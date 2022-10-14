ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

State: Attorney General James Sends Clear Message: ‘Access to Abortion is Legal and Protected in New York’

New York—New York Attorney General Letitia James today reminded law enforcement throughout New York state: Abortion rights are protected in New York. In a letter sent to New York state law enforcement including district attorneys, county sheriffs, local police departments, and others, Attorney General James reminded agencies about New York’s robust abortion rights laws which include protections for residents, visitors, and providers. The letter also included answers to frequently asked questions to ensure all law enforcement personnel in New York state understand that abortion rights are protected and have guidance on how to enforce those laws.
POLITICS
PIX11

NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
riverdalepress.com

Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended

A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening

NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy