Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
News On 6
Inaugural 'Polo On The River' Went Without A Hitch In Oklahoma City
Riders from near and far saddled up here in Oklahoma's historical Stockyard City. “I think there's some from Missouri, I think there's some from Kansas, Oklahoma,” Stan Miller said. “The Wild Wild West was won by the people that conquered the West in a sense and they used horses...
Venables Joins Player Celebrations After OU Win Against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. - One of Oklahoma's players was live streaming the celebration in the locker room when head football coach Brent Venables joined in. The Sooners are an a bye week this week, but will head to Ames to play Iowa State on Oct. 29.
rockchalktalk.com
View from the Couch: OU
Note before we get started. There are a lot of links this week in addition to the Twitter embeds. I found a full game stream of a Sooners open game thread on Youtube. I clipped many of the plays I reference from it and provided them as links. If I find these in the future, I may do more clips, especially for more interesting plays that are not KU-scoring plays. Those kinds of plays have not been easy to find on the internet in the past.
Financial Breakdown Reveals Who Backed New OU Tailgating Option
New numbers break down who's benefitting from the University of Oklahoma's new private tailgating options. Through an open records request to the university, News 9 learned the company Tailgate Guys paid OU a $100,000 signing bonus, and promised a 15-30% commission. Since the cheapest tailgating option for Bedlam is $795...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
KOCO
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
KOCO
Family of OU meteorology student killed in accident launches foundation
NORMAN, Okla. — The family of a University of Oklahoma meteorology student killed in an accident has launched a foundation. It has been nearly six months since the death of their son, Nicholas Nair. Since then, his family has launched a scholarship foundation. Nair was one of three OU...
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Brides’ warning after last-minute makeup cancelations
After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
KTEN.com
Fatal fall at Ada cement plant
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man died Monday afternoon after falling from a tower at an industrial facility in Ada. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant at 14500 County Road 1550. The name of the victim was...
Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend in OKC
On Monday, an Oklahoma County judge determined the actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas films, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, will face trial for allegedly battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City in 2021.
Customers left in limbo after metro vehicle repair shop closes unexpectedly
The former owner of Brotherhood Garage posted to Facebook on September 28 saying all locations would shut down three days later, but customers say not everyone's car was returned before closing.
