BUFFALO, N.Y. - Binghamton women's tennis (0-3) dropped two matches at Buffalo's UB Tennis Courts on Sunday, falling to Saint Francis (Pa.), 5-2 and the host Bulls, 7-0. Against Saint Francis, BU captured the doubles point with wins at the top two positions. In singles, sophomoreNatalia Aruj earned a three-set win for BU's other point. Earlier, Aruj teamed with senior Lara Kaplan for a 6-4 triumph at No. 1 doubles.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO