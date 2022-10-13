Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bubearcats.com
Volleyball hosts New Hampshire Sunday afternoon
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball (12-6, 3-1 America East) hosts visiting New Hampshire (13-7, 2-2 AE) at 1 p.m. Sunday at West Gym, looking for the program's first season sweep of UNH in five years. The match will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Bearcats began the weekend with a 3-0...
bubearcats.com
Women's tennis drops pair of matches
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Binghamton women's tennis (0-3) dropped two matches at Buffalo's UB Tennis Courts on Sunday, falling to Saint Francis (Pa.), 5-2 and the host Bulls, 7-0. Against Saint Francis, BU captured the doubles point with wins at the top two positions. In singles, sophomoreNatalia Aruj earned a three-set win for BU's other point. Earlier, Aruj teamed with senior Lara Kaplan for a 6-4 triumph at No. 1 doubles.
bubearcats.com
Swimming & Diving sweeps Canisius in Season Opener
TONAWANDA, N.Y. – Senior Ryan Cohn and freshman Celia Webster each won two events, leading Binghamton to a sweep at Canisius in its season-opening swimming & diving dual meet on Saturday afternoon at the Tonawanda Aquatic Center. The Bearcat men's team took a 169-125 decision while the women's squad rallied for a 156-141 victory.
Comments / 0