#6 Ranked Bears Hold On as Toombs County Shakes Blackshear
Lyons, GA – October 17, 2022 | Matt Lynn | Photo Courtesy of Toombs County Boosters. Toombs County was on the road to Blackshear on Friday to face the 6th Ranked Powerhouse Pierce County Bears. Pierce was the 2020 Class AAA State Champions and a Class AAA final four team last year. They were ranked #2 in the state until they suffered their first loss last week to Appling County. The Dogs were a 37-point underdog based on the Maxwell Ratings but did not show any fear from the opening kickoff.
Sammy Wayne Lee Jr.
HOMERVILLE — Sammy Wayne Lee, Jr., 46, of Homerville, passed away Saturday, October 8, at Baptist North Hospital in Jacksonville from injuries sustained in an accident while he was helping someone change a tire. He was born in Waycross and was a 1994 graduate of Ware County High School.
Ronnie Zittrauer
WAYCROSS — Ronnie Zittrauer, 58, of Waycross died Tuesday evening October 11, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. Mr. Zittrauer was born in Lakeland, Ga., to the late Carl R. Zittrauer and Lois Giddens Zittrauer and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was an exceptional carpenter for many years that would tinker with just about anything. He was a simple man who enjoyed good music and loved his grandchildren. He could always be found “gallivantin’ and livin’ the dream.”
Robert Wayne Harkleroad
DOUGLAS — Mr. Robert Wayne Harkleroad, 84, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Landings in Douglas following an extended illness. He was born in Coffee County to the late Stanley Cotch Harkleroad, Sr. and Madelyn Freeman Gilley. He retired as a mechanic from CSX Transportation after 27 years of employment. He was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church for many years but most recently attended Innerarity Point Church of Christ in Pensacola, Fla. He also served in the United States Navy.
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 5...
Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
Coffee County Grand Jury hands down over 15 indictments
This week, a Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to more than 15 individuals, with one of those defendants, Sedric Powell Jr., now formally charged in the death of Radderian “Rae Rae” Barnes. The jury also added charges against Cory Hulett, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly attempting to entice a teenager.
New Pilgrim's Pride plant will bring jobs, opportunity -- but not everyone is happy
Last week, I went to Harvey’s on Ward Street. As I stepped out of my vehicle, a terrible odor hit me. Without thinking, I stopped in my tracks and uttered, “What is that?” Then I realized where I was — Pilgrim’s Pride wasn’t far away and the wind was blowing from that direction.
