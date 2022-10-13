HOBOKEN — Mr. John Fred Ammons, 95, of Hoboken, died Thursday evening, October 13, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Owen J. Ammons and Chan Ammons. Mr. Ammons and his brother M.J. Ammons owned and operated Ammons Meat Plant. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Ammons was an avid fox hunter, and also loved raising his Brahma and Charolais cattle, and his hound dogs. He also served on the Okefenokee REMC Board of Directors. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madras Herrin Ammons, and one brother, Morris James Ammons.

HOBOKEN, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO