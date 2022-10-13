Read full article on original website
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com
Red Wolves Lose in Statesboro
South Georgia Tormenta FC downed the Red Wolves, 2-0, in USL League One play, Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia. The loss cost the Red Wolves a bye in the upcoming playoffs. The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a record of 12-11-7 and a total of 43 points. The No. 4 seeded Red Wolves will host a quarterfinal match against No. 5 Union Omaha. The date and time is to be determined.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ronnie Zittrauer
WAYCROSS — Ronnie Zittrauer, 58, of Waycross died Tuesday evening October 11, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. Mr. Zittrauer was born in Lakeland, Ga., to the late Carl R. Zittrauer and Lois Giddens Zittrauer and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was an exceptional carpenter for many years that would tinker with just about anything. He was a simple man who enjoyed good music and loved his grandchildren. He could always be found “gallivantin’ and livin’ the dream.”
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey
WAYCROSS — Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Jeanette was born in Waycross on July 13, 1946, the youngest of 10 children born to Aaron and Minnie Melton. She was preceded in death by her father Aaron Madison Melton, a veteran of WWI, her mother Minni Muriel Pittman Melton, her siblings Ruby Clinnie Melton Thrift (Brantley Thrift), Fleming Jesse Melton, Pearl Melton Tatum (James E. Tatum), Minnie Lucille Melton Haynes (James L. Haynes), Mitchell Melton, Cecil Melton, Linzy D. Melton (Bonnie Melton/Lavette Melton), Ralph Eugene Melton, and Nella Faye Melton Morgan (John Morgan).
Waycross Journal-Herald
Robert Wayne Harkleroad
DOUGLAS — Mr. Robert Wayne Harkleroad, 84, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Landings in Douglas following an extended illness. He was born in Coffee County to the late Stanley Cotch Harkleroad, Sr. and Madelyn Freeman Gilley. He retired as a mechanic from CSX Transportation after 27 years of employment. He was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church for many years but most recently attended Innerarity Point Church of Christ in Pensacola, Fla. He also served in the United States Navy.
Waycross Journal-Herald
John Fred Ammons
HOBOKEN — Mr. John Fred Ammons, 95, of Hoboken, died Thursday evening, October 13, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Owen J. Ammons and Chan Ammons. Mr. Ammons and his brother M.J. Ammons owned and operated Ammons Meat Plant. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Ammons was an avid fox hunter, and also loved raising his Brahma and Charolais cattle, and his hound dogs. He also served on the Okefenokee REMC Board of Directors. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madras Herrin Ammons, and one brother, Morris James Ammons.
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
atlinq.com
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Kingsport Times-News
Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots
ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
wtoc.com
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as search enters week 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many of you are asking. What happened to Quinton? The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his Southwest Chatham County home. WSAV […]
gcaptain.com
Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction
Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
Comments / 0