ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Red Wolves Lose in Statesboro

South Georgia Tormenta FC downed the Red Wolves, 2-0, in USL League One play, Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia. The loss cost the Red Wolves a bye in the upcoming playoffs. The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a record of 12-11-7 and a total of 43 points. The No. 4 seeded Red Wolves will host a quarterfinal match against No. 5 Union Omaha. The date and time is to be determined.
STATESBORO, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Ronnie Zittrauer

WAYCROSS — Ronnie Zittrauer, 58, of Waycross died Tuesday evening October 11, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. Mr. Zittrauer was born in Lakeland, Ga., to the late Carl R. Zittrauer and Lois Giddens Zittrauer and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was an exceptional carpenter for many years that would tinker with just about anything. He was a simple man who enjoyed good music and loved his grandchildren. He could always be found “gallivantin’ and livin’ the dream.”
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey

WAYCROSS — Mary Jeanette Melton Hersey passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Jeanette was born in Waycross on July 13, 1946, the youngest of 10 children born to Aaron and Minnie Melton. She was preceded in death by her father Aaron Madison Melton, a veteran of WWI, her mother Minni Muriel Pittman Melton, her siblings Ruby Clinnie Melton Thrift (Brantley Thrift), Fleming Jesse Melton, Pearl Melton Tatum (James E. Tatum), Minnie Lucille Melton Haynes (James L. Haynes), Mitchell Melton, Cecil Melton, Linzy D. Melton (Bonnie Melton/Lavette Melton), Ralph Eugene Melton, and Nella Faye Melton Morgan (John Morgan).
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Robert Wayne Harkleroad

DOUGLAS — Mr. Robert Wayne Harkleroad, 84, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Landings in Douglas following an extended illness. He was born in Coffee County to the late Stanley Cotch Harkleroad, Sr. and Madelyn Freeman Gilley. He retired as a mechanic from CSX Transportation after 27 years of employment. He was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church for many years but most recently attended Innerarity Point Church of Christ in Pensacola, Fla. He also served in the United States Navy.
DOUGLAS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

John Fred Ammons

HOBOKEN — Mr. John Fred Ammons, 95, of Hoboken, died Thursday evening, October 13, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Owen J. Ammons and Chan Ammons. Mr. Ammons and his brother M.J. Ammons owned and operated Ammons Meat Plant. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Ammons was an avid fox hunter, and also loved raising his Brahma and Charolais cattle, and his hound dogs. He also served on the Okefenokee REMC Board of Directors. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madras Herrin Ammons, and one brother, Morris James Ammons.
HOBOKEN, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
GEORGIA STATE
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction

Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy