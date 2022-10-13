Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Glen Ellen, CA
A laid-back and pleasantly inviting village in Sonoma Valley, Glen Ellen is your ideal place for a relaxing countryside escape. This census-designated place in Sonoma County, California, has less than a thousand recorded population in the 2000 US census. Nevertheless, it is home to many boutique hotels, gourmet restaurants, beautiful...
Bay Area Latina women sharing their 'selfless devotion' to heirloom beans
BEANING WITH PRIDE: A business in Napa seems to have cornered the bean market with their flavorful heirloom beans, operated mainly by Latinas, who are packaging each bag with love.
sonomasun.com
Five years After the Fire, national recognition for Sonoma’s Thompson
Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of the Sonoma-based nonprofit After The Fire, is on Forbes ‘50 over 50: Impact’ list of national changemakers. The publication called Thompson a leader in the recent field of megafire disasters across the American West. Thompson’s path to leadership took several turns, Forbes noted....
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
kenwoodpress.com
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure
There’s something about being up early on a sparkling Sunday morning in Glen Ellen, Autumn light streaming through chilled morning air, that makes one want to venture out and clean up the town!. A dozen local souls showed up to do just that last Sunday, Sept. 25, courtesy of...
postnewsgroup.com
DA’s Office Tracking Hate Incidents in Marin
Dedicated investigator tracking hateful messages distributed in several Marin communities. Following a string of recent hate-driven incidents, including the distribution of antisemitic flyers in communities around the county, Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli wants to assure the public that appropriate action is being taken. Local law enforcement agencies are investigating. Also, an investigator who specializes in hate crimes, hired earlier this year by the District Attorney’s Office, is actively tracking these incidents along with all reported incidents of hate in the county.
Photos: Plane flips upside down after crashing in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of […]
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire
SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Motorhome in Front of Public Park
Above: The motorhome the suspect was reportedly living in | Photos courtesy of Santa Rosa PD. Santa Rosa police have arrested a woman whom they allege had been selling fentanyl out of her motorhome in front of a public park. Police began investigating after receiving numerous tips over the course...
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
Daly City police arrest suspect in string of home invasion robberies
DALY CITY -- Police in Daly City have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of home invasion robberies that have occurred during the last several months. Derouen Cheeves, 34, of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 5 on suspicion of numerous felony crimes, according to the Daly City Police Department. In recent months, the Daly City and San Francisco police departments were investigating a series of armed home invasion robberies that had occurred along the San Francisco and Daly City border. In a robbery that occurred on Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Los Olives Avenue in Daly...
