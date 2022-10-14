ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesburg, NJ

News Transcript

Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education

MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works

With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
TRENTON, NJ
Independent

Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service

MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation

A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play. These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election

EAST BRUNSWICK – Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki is seeking re-election to the East Brunswick Township Council against Republican challenger Joseph M. Kincaid for a two-year unexpired term. Each candidate shared responses on their backgrounds, relevant experience and education, and their top priorities in this year’s race. Election day will...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 19

A Middletown resident has been indicted for laundering money on behalf of the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Andrew Suarez, 29, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hopewell Valley School District reports small increase in districtwide violence, vandalism and substance abuse incidents

School district incidents, in-school and out-of-school suspensions have all slightly increased in data collected for the 2021-22 school year report on violence, vandalism and substance abuse. The findings were presented to the Hopewell Valley school board at a meeting on Oct. 17. The data had been collected from September until...
HOPEWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Seven candidates will vie for the three, three-year seats available for the Lawrence Township Board of Education in November

Seven candidates, including a husband and wife, are seeking three available seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education in the November general election. At stake are the three seats held by school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos, who are seeking re-election. The term is for three years.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election

The East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education race is uncontested. Two incumbent school board members and a newcomer are seeking the three, three-year available seats on the Board of Education (BOE) in the November election. School board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso are seeking re-election. Jagruti Patel...
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

