Red Bank officials expand scope of human relations committee
RED BANK — The members of the Red Bank Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Human Relations Advisory Committee article of the borough code and changes the name of the committee to the Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee. According to the ordinance, which was adopted...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Lawrence school board appoints ‘tireless advocate’ to fill vacancy
Among a field of nine candidates, Arundel Clarke came out on top to fill a vacancy on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. The board voted 6-1 to appoint Clarke to fill an unexpired three-year term at the school board’s Oct. 12 meeting, following public interviews with the candidates. The term ends in January 2024.
NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works
With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6
Last year a new state law was passed mandating early in-person voting as an option in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day. In addition to our two traditional voting methods,...
Tinton Falls council members approve increase in police officer ranks
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have taken action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers permitted to be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted an ordinance that will amend the police force section of...
Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation
A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play. These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of...
Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election
EAST BRUNSWICK – Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki is seeking re-election to the East Brunswick Township Council against Republican challenger Joseph M. Kincaid for a two-year unexpired term. Each candidate shared responses on their backgrounds, relevant experience and education, and their top priorities in this year’s race. Election day will...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 19
A Middletown resident has been indicted for laundering money on behalf of the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Andrew Suarez, 29, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
New East Windsor police chief comes with ‘extremely wide breadth of law enforcement experience’
Surrounded by East Windsor Township officials, police officers and friends, Lt. Jason Hart was sworn into office as the East Windsor Township Police Department’s new chief of police during a special ceremony. Hart was sworn into office by Mayor Janice S. Mironov at the ceremony on Oct. 6, held...
Six candidates will battle for three seats available on East Brunswick Council in November
EAST BRUNSWICK – With three Township Council seats available, six candidates will be competing in this year’s election to secure a four-year term. Democrats Kevin McEvoy, Jim Wendell, and Dana Winston will be facing off against Republican opponents Antoinette Evola, David Herrera, and Neal Shah. Election day will...
East Windsor Township to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet
East Windsor Township residents who want to get rid of expired and unwanted prescription medicine can do so during “Operation Medicine Cabinet.”. The special event is set for Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the lobby at the Police/Municipal Court building at 80 One Mile Road.
Hopewell Valley School District reports small increase in districtwide violence, vandalism and substance abuse incidents
School district incidents, in-school and out-of-school suspensions have all slightly increased in data collected for the 2021-22 school year report on violence, vandalism and substance abuse. The findings were presented to the Hopewell Valley school board at a meeting on Oct. 17. The data had been collected from September until...
Holmdel officials propose starting ‘shop local’ tax reward program
HOLMDEL — The members of the Holmdel Township Committee have voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance that will, if adopted, establish a “Shop Local” property tax reward program in the community. During a meeting on Sept. 11, Mayor Greg Buontempo, Deputy Mayor D.J. Luccarelli, Committeeman Rocco Impreveduto...
Seven candidates will vie for the three, three-year seats available for the Lawrence Township Board of Education in November
Seven candidates, including a husband and wife, are seeking three available seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education in the November general election. At stake are the three seats held by school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos, who are seeking re-election. The term is for three years.
Red Bank Borough Council members authorize ADA upgrades at library
RED BANK — A $279,000 contract has been awarded by the Borough Council for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the Red Bank Public Library. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members passed a resolution awarding the contract to Salazar and Associates Inc., Union, for interior upgrades at the library, West Front Street.
Tinton Falls cannabis application now available to potential operators
TINTON FALLS — The application individuals and entities will be required to complete if they want to operate a cannabis business in Tinton Falls has been approved by the members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members approved the borough’s cannabis license application and...
No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election
The East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education race is uncontested. Two incumbent school board members and a newcomer are seeking the three, three-year available seats on the Board of Education (BOE) in the November election. School board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso are seeking re-election. Jagruti Patel...
Princeton planning officials seek resident, visitor input on Community Visioning Survey
Princeton residents and visitors who want to chime in on what they think the town should look like in 20 years can do so by filling out the Community Visioning Survey. The survey, which is part of the Princeton Master Plan process, will be available online at https://engage.princetonmasterplan.org through Oct. 31, officials said.
