Edinburg, TX

Men's Basketball Welcomes Brownsville-Native Alan Alanis to Staff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Monday the addition of Brownsville-native Alan Alanis as an athletic assistant. Alanis, who has previous experience working in basketball in the Valley as a player development coach (2017-19) with...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Taj Sutherland

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland, of the men's golf team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Sutherland finished tied for third place at the Tempest Collegiate where...
EDINBURG, TX
Single-Session Tickets for WAC Volleyball Tournament Now on Sale

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that single-session tickets for the 2022 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament, hosted by UTRGV at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, are now on sale. Current students of WAC institutions get free general...
EDINBURG, TX
Men's Tennis' Salazar Competes in ITF M25 Harlingen Tournament

HARLINGEN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis freshman and McAllen Memorial alum Agustin Salazar was selected to compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M25 Tournament in Harlingen at the HEB Tennis Center on Monday. The tournament is part of the ITF Men's World...
HARLINGEN, TX
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

