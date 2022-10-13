Cool story from Northeast Arkansas: Giant dust devil turns Tuesday into ‘Windsday’ at rice research center

Read full article on original website
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
‘This building here has been around for as long as I can remember’: Downtown building to be condemned
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A building that has been a staple of a Northeast Arkansas city’s downtown is to be condemned. After a long process, the city of Trumann has made the decision to condemn the old Bank of Trumann building located on Main Street. With boards hanging down...
Craighead County coffee shop to close
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
Fire crews respond to brush fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Craighead County as multiple fires hit the area on the same day. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2000-block of County Road 766 near KAIT. Anchor and Chief...
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Yellowjackets top Pioneers in Friday football match-up
The Batesville Pioneers went toe-to-toe with the Wynne Yellowjackets Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium, but fell by a final score of 23-10. The Yellowjackets would get on the scoreboard in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown run, but the Pioneers blocked the extra point to make the score 6-0.
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
New trial date set in Devine murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife. Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife Stacey Devine. Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
