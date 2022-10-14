Read full article on original website
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Coyotes D Conor Timmins exits with upper-body injury in loss to Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona on Saturday night, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It’s the Bruins’ longest winning streak in club history against any...
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh will not return vs. Seattle with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury and will not return. The starting left guard laid on the field at the end of the first quarter and instantly took off his helmet. He skipped the blue medical tent and went immediately to the locker room. Max Garcia stepped in to replace Pugh.
Cardinals’ Zaven Collins, 2 others record 1st career sacks vs. Seahawks
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense may not have produced against the Seattle Seahawks, but the same couldn’t be said for a trio of defenders in Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. Among the team’s lone bright spots in the 19-9 loss up north were Collins, Thomas...
Arizona Cardinals looking forward to the hostile environment in Seattle
TEMPE — The Seattle Seahawks aren’t that same juggernaut they once were years ago. The Russell Wilson era ended this offseason and the Legion of Boom well before that. Shoot, even the stadium has a new name. One thing remains, though, in the 12th Man. The crowd at...
Arizona Cardinals snap scoreless 1st-quarter streak vs. Seattle Seahawks
The good news: the Arizona Cardinals scored in the first quarter. The bad news: That was about all the offense did against the Seattle Seahawks over the first two opening frames, trailing 9-3 at halftime. Let’s start with the good:. Entering Arizona’s Week 6 matchup against Seattle, the Cardinals...
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown suffers foot injury in loss to Seahawks
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. In their ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cardinals suffered a late blow in the form of a Hollywood Brown foot injury. The wide receiver was seen in a walking boot and had a noticeable limp...
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals offense lackluster in loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals did not score an offensive touchdown in the 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The offensive performance was the worst of the year for an Arizona team that saw star wideout Hollywood Brown go down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyler...
Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team announced that it has released linebacker Devon Kennard and activated backup QB Colt McCoy (calf) from the injured reserve list. Arizona also elevated running...
NFL・
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals are on FOX once again this week, as they kick off against the Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. And for...
Arizona Cardinals given odds of slight favorites vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals head into Seattle for their second NFC West matchup of the 2022 season, and the oddsmakers have the Cardinals as the favorite against the Seahawks. The spread for Arizona sits at -2.5 as of Friday, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. This is a notable number, because for the...
D.J. Humphries for mayor? LT dreams to stay with Cardinals for career
Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries negotiated his own contract extension ahead of the season, his third contract since Arizona drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. For Humphries, staying put with one team and being a mainstay in the community has been his goal for years.
