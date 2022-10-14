ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh will not return vs. Seattle with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury and will not return. The starting left guard laid on the field at the end of the first quarter and instantly took off his helmet. He skipped the blue medical tent and went immediately to the locker room. Max Garcia stepped in to replace Pugh.
