Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country. Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take...
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
Comments / 1