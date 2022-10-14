Thursday’s Scores

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males had been found in the Deep Fork River. They have been sent for autopsies. Police said they’ve been searching for four friends — Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — who were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles on the evening of Oct. 9. Mark Chastain’s wife reported that he, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks were missing, police said Tuesday. A few hours later, Alex Stevens’ mother reported him missing, police said.

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO