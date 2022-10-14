Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 55, Stilwell 0
Adair 28, Caney Valley 7
Alva 44, Chisholm 12
Anadarko 37, North Rock Creek 7
Apache 44, Snyder 0
Arkoma 38, Foyil 8
Atoka 53, Lexington 14
Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16
Bethany 41, Tecumseh 0
Bethel 40, Star Spencer 38
Bishop Kelley 41, Pryor 6
Blanchard 42, OKC Classen Adv. 20
Boise City 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 6
Bristow 35, Jay 34
Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14
Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Thomas Fay Custer 20
Cherokee 56, Garber 50
Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest 6
Claremore 28, Tulsa Edison 14
Colcord 55, Wyandotte 7
Collinsville 50, Tulsa Rogers 14
Commerce 42, Fairland 0
Community Christian 14, Purcell 6
Copan 52, South Coffeyville 6
Covington-Douglas 36, Canton 0
Coweta 58, Durant 6
Coyle 46, Bluejacket 0
Crescent 23, Hinton 21
Crooked Oak 20, Little Axe 7
Crossings Christian School 16, Chandler 6
Davenport 32, Summit Christian 12
Davis 49, Marietta 30
Dewar 56, Porum 6
Dewey 27, Inola 14
Dibble 60, Healdton 8
Duncan 56, Altus 0
Elk City 51, Chickasha 14
Enid 9, Westmoore 7
Eufaula 58, Antlers 12
Fairview 30, Mooreland 6
Frederick 59, Comanche 0
Gans 44, Cave Springs 0
Geary 38, Ryan 22
Gore 65, Central Sallisaw 0
Grove 70, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Guthrie 70, OKC Southeast 6
Hartshorne 38, Mounds 7
Haskell 47, Canadian 14
Hennessey 61, Blackwell 7
Heritage Hall 58, Dickson 20
Hilldale 49, Sallisaw 0
Holdenville 48, Coalgate 6
Holland Hall 21, Central 0
Hollis 15, Beaver 0
Hominy 36, Chelsea 0
Hooker 21, Texhoma 20
Hugo 62, Heavener 39
Idabel 54, Spiro 8
John Marshall 42, Woodward 17
Jones 50, Meeker 35
Keota 60, Welch 6
Ketchum 52, Hulbert 0
Kiefer 52, Kansas 24
Kingston 45, Tishomingo 14
Laverne 56, Shattuck 8
Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0
Lone Grove 27, Sulphur 20
Luther 50, Kellyville 19
Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27
Mangum 45, Empire 14
Marlow 48, Douglass 0
Maud 66, Thackerville 0
McAlester 68, Tulsa East Central 7
McLoud 34, Mannford 26
Medford 60, Tyrone 14
Merritt 48, Sayre 28
Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7
Miami 43, Catoosa 22
Midwest City 37, MacArthur 14
Millwood 44, Newkirk 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Bray-Doyle 6
Muldrow 41, Stigler 33
Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13
Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17
Norman North 64, Southmoore 10
Oaks 30, Watts 22
Okemah 32, Roland 27
Oklahoma Bible 56, Ringwood 14
Oklahoma Christian School 23, Perry 21
Oologah 56, Skiatook 14
Owasso 36, Yukon 17
Panama 30, Pocola 28
Pauls Valley 35, Plainview 34
Pawhuska 56, Salina 6
Pawnee 24, Chouteau-Mazie 8
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Olive 0
Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Prague 60, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6
Putnam North 48, Capitol Hill 0
Quapaw 49, Afton 21
Quinton 62, Caddo 34
Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38
Rejoice Christian School 55, Vinita 28
Ringling 43, Wayne 7
Sand Springs 44, Putnam West 14
Sapulpa 61, Glenpool 19
Seiling 62, Waukomis 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 51, Nowata 6
Southwest Covenant 52, Okeene 28
Sperry 33, Morris 14
Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7
Stratford 34, Elmore City 6
Stroud 55, Konawa 6
Timberlake 58, Buffalo 34
Tipton 46, Grandfield 0
Tonkawa 30, Morrison 0
Turpin 60, Balko 12
Tuttle 38, Bridge Creek 10
Union 53, Mustang 21
Valliant 41, Wilburton 28
Velma-Alma 42, Waurika 28
Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0
Vian 45, Henryetta 16
Victory Christian 50, Westville 14
Warner 50, Keys (Park Hill) 6
Washington 42, Lindsay 6
Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Weleetka 56, Depew 6
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 69, Wilson-Henryetta 20
Wetumka 55, Strother 6
Wewoka 30, Savanna 18
Woodland 46, Oklahoma Union 0
Wynnewood 44, Rush Springs 6
Yale 48, Drumright 40
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
