ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 55, Stilwell 0

Adair 28, Caney Valley 7

Alva 44, Chisholm 12

Anadarko 37, North Rock Creek 7

Apache 44, Snyder 0

Arkoma 38, Foyil 8

Atoka 53, Lexington 14

Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16

Bethany 41, Tecumseh 0

Bethel 40, Star Spencer 38

Bishop Kelley 41, Pryor 6

Blanchard 42, OKC Classen Adv. 20

Boise City 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Bristow 35, Jay 34

Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Thomas Fay Custer 20

Cherokee 56, Garber 50

Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest 6

Claremore 28, Tulsa Edison 14

Colcord 55, Wyandotte 7

Collinsville 50, Tulsa Rogers 14

Commerce 42, Fairland 0

Community Christian 14, Purcell 6

Copan 52, South Coffeyville 6

Covington-Douglas 36, Canton 0

Coweta 58, Durant 6

Coyle 46, Bluejacket 0

Crescent 23, Hinton 21

Crooked Oak 20, Little Axe 7

Crossings Christian School 16, Chandler 6

Davenport 32, Summit Christian 12

Davis 49, Marietta 30

Dewar 56, Porum 6

Dewey 27, Inola 14

Dibble 60, Healdton 8

Duncan 56, Altus 0

Elk City 51, Chickasha 14

Enid 9, Westmoore 7

Eufaula 58, Antlers 12

Fairview 30, Mooreland 6

Frederick 59, Comanche 0

Gans 44, Cave Springs 0

Geary 38, Ryan 22

Gore 65, Central Sallisaw 0

Grove 70, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Guthrie 70, OKC Southeast 6

Hartshorne 38, Mounds 7

Haskell 47, Canadian 14

Hennessey 61, Blackwell 7

Heritage Hall 58, Dickson 20

Hilldale 49, Sallisaw 0

Holdenville 48, Coalgate 6

Holland Hall 21, Central 0

Hollis 15, Beaver 0

Hominy 36, Chelsea 0

Hooker 21, Texhoma 20

Hugo 62, Heavener 39

Idabel 54, Spiro 8

John Marshall 42, Woodward 17

Jones 50, Meeker 35

Keota 60, Welch 6

Ketchum 52, Hulbert 0

Kiefer 52, Kansas 24

Kingston 45, Tishomingo 14

Laverne 56, Shattuck 8

Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0

Lone Grove 27, Sulphur 20

Luther 50, Kellyville 19

Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27

Mangum 45, Empire 14

Marlow 48, Douglass 0

Maud 66, Thackerville 0

McAlester 68, Tulsa East Central 7

McLoud 34, Mannford 26

Medford 60, Tyrone 14

Merritt 48, Sayre 28

Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7

Miami 43, Catoosa 22

Midwest City 37, MacArthur 14

Millwood 44, Newkirk 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Bray-Doyle 6

Muldrow 41, Stigler 33

Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13

Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17

Norman North 64, Southmoore 10

Oaks 30, Watts 22

Okemah 32, Roland 27

Oklahoma Bible 56, Ringwood 14

Oklahoma Christian School 23, Perry 21

Oologah 56, Skiatook 14

Owasso 36, Yukon 17

Panama 30, Pocola 28

Pauls Valley 35, Plainview 34

Pawhuska 56, Salina 6

Pawnee 24, Chouteau-Mazie 8

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Olive 0

Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Prague 60, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6

Putnam North 48, Capitol Hill 0

Quapaw 49, Afton 21

Quinton 62, Caddo 34

Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38

Rejoice Christian School 55, Vinita 28

Ringling 43, Wayne 7

Sand Springs 44, Putnam West 14

Sapulpa 61, Glenpool 19

Seiling 62, Waukomis 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 51, Nowata 6

Southwest Covenant 52, Okeene 28

Sperry 33, Morris 14

Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7

Stratford 34, Elmore City 6

Stroud 55, Konawa 6

Timberlake 58, Buffalo 34

Tipton 46, Grandfield 0

Tonkawa 30, Morrison 0

Turpin 60, Balko 12

Tuttle 38, Bridge Creek 10

Union 53, Mustang 21

Valliant 41, Wilburton 28

Velma-Alma 42, Waurika 28

Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0

Vian 45, Henryetta 16

Victory Christian 50, Westville 14

Warner 50, Keys (Park Hill) 6

Washington 42, Lindsay 6

Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Weleetka 56, Depew 6

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 69, Wilson-Henryetta 20

Wetumka 55, Strother 6

Wewoka 30, Savanna 18

Woodland 46, Oklahoma Union 0

Wynnewood 44, Rush Springs 6

Yale 48, Drumright 40

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games. Games covered: Cheney: 0at Andale (Game of the Week): 32 Hutchinson: 13at Maize: 41 Derby: […]
KANSAS STATE
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes Yellville-Summit at Salem

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Yellville-Summit looks for its first conference win of the season. The Panthers will be on the road to take on another area team from Salem. Yellville-Summit is currently 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in the 3A-2. The Panthers lost their...
YELLVILLE, AR
Ponca City News

Home playoff game in Wildcats’ future

Body WARR ACRES -- The Ponca City Wildcats won their third consecutive game Thursday night by defeating Putnam City Original 13-7 and in the process securing a home playoff game for themselves. The win gives the Wildcats a 3-1 record in District 6AII-2 with three games remaining. Unless the unthinkable...
PONCA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

4 bodies found in Oklahoma river after 4 men go missing

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males had been found in the Deep Fork River. They have been sent for autopsies. Police said they’ve been searching for four friends — Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — who were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles on the evening of Oct. 9. Mark Chastain’s wife reported that he, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks were missing, police said Tuesday. A few hours later, Alex Stevens’ mother reported him missing, police said.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy