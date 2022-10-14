Thursday’s Scores

It's Week 7 of the LHSAA football season. Teams are inching closer to the Louisiana high school playoffs. Here is a look at some of the top games in the state. Talk about a juggernaut battle. Acadiana welcomes Class 5A perennial power John Curtis campus for what should be an electric matchup between to state championship-caliber teams. John Curtis’ lone loss is to another 5A power in Zachary. The Rams have rebounded from their season-opening loss to Lafayette Christian and are playing as well as anyone in the state. Bring your own mouthpieces for this one.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO