Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Airline 55, Haughton 42

B.T. Washington 34, Bossier 32

Calvary Baptist Academy 51, Green Oaks 14

Carencro 56, Comeaux 6

Dunham 42, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

East Feliciana 58, Capitol 20

Easton 56, Frederick Douglass 0

Ellender 38, Assumption 37, OT

Erath 37, Kaplan 22

Huntington 50, Woodlawn (SH) 28

Kennedy 49, Livingston Collegiate Academy 0

Mandeville 50, Fontainebleau 7

McKinley 40, St. Michael 15

Merryville 22, Hamilton Christian Academy 7

Neville 55, Grant 0

Opelousas Catholic 30, Pointe Coupee Catholic 8

Ouachita Christian 48, River Oaks 0

Richwood 44, Wossman 8

S. B. Wright 21, Patrick Taylor 14

Slidell 37, Ponchatoula 20

South Terrebonne 16, Vandebilt Catholic 14

Southern Lab 68, Thrive 0

St. John 39, Ascension Christian School 7

Tensas Academy 58, Franklin Academy 24

Teurlings Catholic 21, Lafayette Christian Academy 17

Thomas Jefferson 28, Jefferson Rise 6

Union Parish 29, Sterlington 21

Westgate 39, North Vermilion 7

Westminster Christian 35, North Central 32

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Shreveport Times | The Times

LHSAA football scores, live updates for Week 7 of the Louisiana high school season

It's Week 7 of the LHSAA football season. Teams are inching closer to the Louisiana high school playoffs. Here is a look at some of the top games in the state. Talk about a juggernaut battle. Acadiana welcomes Class 5A perennial power John Curtis campus for what should be an electric matchup between to state championship-caliber teams. John Curtis’ lone loss is to another 5A power in Zachary. The Rams have rebounded from their season-opening loss to Lafayette Christian and are playing as well as anyone in the state. Bring your own mouthpieces for this one.
The Associated Press

McCray, Ligon lead Southern past Alcorn State 21-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw two touchdown passes and freshman Karl Ligon ran 36 yards for a score to lead Southern to a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night. McCray connected with August Pitre for a 37-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Southern (4-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) after one quarter. Ligon’s touchdown run came two minutes into the second quarter, stretching the Jaguars’ advantage to 14-0. Aaron Allen put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 26-yard scoring strike to Malik Rodgers to pull Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1) within 14-7.
Shreveport Times | The Times

12 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 7 football poll

Following an outstanding seventh week of football action, 12 athletes were selected for the seventh Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2022. Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffel bag courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and will be announced on Friday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

