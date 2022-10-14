Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Marshalltown 48, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Muscatine 41, Davenport, North 13
Sioux City, East 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
