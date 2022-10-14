ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Marshalltown 48, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Muscatine 41, Davenport, North 13

Sioux City, East 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sioux City Journal

Dix welcomes his Hawkeye return

IOWA CITY — Josh Dix isn’t looking back. Instead, it’s full speed ahead for the Iowa freshman as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of the basketball season. Dix said he has moved beyond the injury that prematurely ended his high school career last season at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Associated Press

Illinois State holds off South Dakota for 12-10 victory

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota on Saturday. Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line. Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed. South Dakota’s Eddie Ogamba missed a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and neither team drove inside the opponent’s 40-yard line the rest of the game. Shomari Lawrence had 75 yards rushing for South Dakota (1-5, 0-3 MVFC), which had 132 yards on the ground and 117 yards passing for a total of 249.
VOTE: 2022 Tailgate Tour Week 9

It's week 9 and the final week of the Quad Cities high school football season! This week we are heading out with the 2022 B100 Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game this Friday night! But we need your help deciding where we go. Throughout the Quad...
