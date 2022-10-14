ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Hornqvist, Bobrovsky lead Panthers to 3-1 win over Islanders

By SCOTT CHARLES
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Thursday night to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach.

Eetu Luostarinen scored in the second period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter late in the third for Florida. The Panthers won their season opener a year after winning their first eight games and starting 10-0-1.

“It’s a hard game and it’s a grinding game and I thought, as the game went on, we got better and better,” Maurice said. “The goaltender was really good when he needed to be. We didn’t score on the power play but we had some really good looks there. I like the penalty-kill the first one and the third one are just really strong.”

Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. New York, starting the season with four straight at home a year after a franchise-record 13-game season-opening road trip while construction of UBS Arena finished, lost its home opener for the second straight year.

“We created a lot of chances, moved the puck well, got big saves from Ilya when we needed to,” Islanders forward Casey Cizikas said. “We got to regroup here, realize the things that we did well and carry that into the next one on Saturday.”

Hornqvist gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 3:43 of the third, just 30 seconds after Dobson had tied the score with a power-play goal. The Swedish forward for Florida banked a wraparound off the skate of Sorokin.

Tkachuk, making his debut with the Panthers, made it a two-goal lead with 1:15 remaining.

“They’ve been building a culture over the last few years and for me to just easily step into that and I feel like I’ve been playing for 10 years with these guys,” Tkachuk said of his new teammates. “It’s a really big credit to them. I’m just super lucky.”

Luostarinen opened the scoring with a deflection with 7:15 left in the second period. Radko Gudas tossed a soft wrist shot from the point and the Finnish forward was able to redirect the puck past Sorokin.

One of the best Islanders scoring chances came when Cizikas set up Nikita Soshnikov midway through the second for a short-handed chance. However, Bobrovsky played the 2-on-1 aggressively and denied the opportunity. Cizikas created another short-handed chance for himself in the third period but batted a puck wide of the net.

“Whenever it presents itself, we try to get up the ice,” new Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of the team’s aggressive mentality while short-handed. “Late in the second period, when they had their power play, We backed off a little bit, they had a couple of entries and a couple of scoring opportunities. ... It’s a situational type of thing, but certainly we want to be aggressive up the ice.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau kept the game at 0-0 with a masterful defensive play when he cleared a puck that fluttered past Sorokin early in the second period.

PANTHERS’ NEW STAR

Tkachuk scored and recorded 22:43 of ice time in his first game with the Panthers after being acquired in a blockbuster trade this summer. The Panthers also gave Tkachuk an eight-year, $76 million extension after getting him from Calgary in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

COACHING DEBUTS

Maurice made his debut with Florida after stepping down as Winnipeg coach last season. Maurice came in with a record of 315-223-62 in eight-plus seasons while guiding his team to the postseason five times. ... Lambert made his debut as a head coach after replacing the fired Barry Trotz in the offseason.

50 YEARS

The Islanders are celebrating their 50th anniversary since joining the NHL at the beginning of the 1972-73 season. The first captain of the franchise, Ed Westfall, dropped the puck for a ceremonial opening faceoff. Four-time Stanley Cup Champion John Tonelli also sounded a siren alongside actor and Islanders fan Ralph Macchio to engage the crowd prior to the opening faceoff. In addition, Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning. Ledecky was joined by Jackpocket chief financial officer Sean Siuda. Jackpocket is the Islanders’ home helmet sponsor and the company’s name will appear on the helmet for all home games. Also, the Empire State Building was lit up in Orange and Blue for the Islanders.

ABSENCES

The Islanders were without hard-hitting forward Cal Clutterbuck, who was placed on injured reserve prior to the season and is eligible to return as soon as he is healthy. Clutterbuck underwent shoulder surgery in March of last season shortly after signing a two-year extension. ... New York scratched forwards Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom, and defenseman Sebastian Aho.

Panthers: At Buffalo on Saturday night in the second of a season-opening three-game trip.

Islanders: Host Anaheim on Saturday night in the second of a season-opening four-game homestand.

NBC Sports

Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella

The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
DETROIT, MI
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s taken Matthew Tkachuk all but two games with the Florida Panthers to make his scoring and physical presence felt in the Eastern Conference. Two days after getting off 16 shot attempts and scoring an empty-net goal in a season-opening win over the New York Islanders, Tkachuk was difficult to contain in keying a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The 24-year-old acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Calgary scored a goal, set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner and get under the Sabres’ collective skin. Sabres forward Alex Tuch exchanged shoves with Tkachuk in the first period after the Panthers forward took a run at defenseman Henri Jokiharju. And the game ended with players squaring off, including Dylan Cozens getting penalized for roughing for taking on Tkachuk.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to bank early-season points in Buffalo

BUFFALO - With one game down and two to go on their season-opening road trip, the Florida Panthers will look to bank some more early points when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "I like...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start

Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Aho's late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the San Jose Sharks their third straight loss to open the season, 2-1 on Friday night. Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
COLUMBUS, OH
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and his St. Louis teammates were itching to finally get out on the ice. Once they did, they made the most of the opportunity. Neighbours and Ivan Barbashev scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Vladimir Tarasenko tallied twice for St. Louis, which was the last of the NHL’s 32 teams to open its season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots. “It was a well-rounded game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It was something we needed, and now we’re just going to have to carry it into tomorrow.” Johnny Gaudreau got his first goal since signing with the Blue Jackets in the offseason, and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov remained winless in seven NHL appearances, finishing with 34 saves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the latest against the defending Eastern Conference champions, has eased some of the sting of last year’s playoff disappointment. Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins scored four times in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night. “You just want to start off on a good note regardless, especially how we finished,” Crosby said. “If there’s any extra motivation, it would definitely be there for us. I think everyone is excited.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
