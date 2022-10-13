Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Drag Queen Shangela on What Is Making the ‘DWTS’ Magic Happen i
When Shangela stepped onto the ballroom floor for the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, it was a night of firsts. She became the first drag queen to perform on the American version of the dance competition and, at the same time, Shangela, whose birth name is Darius Pierce, also became the first man to dance with another man.
Everything You Need to Know About the 'A Christmas Story' Christmas Sequel
Watching A Christmas Story has become a holiday tradition ever since TNT began its annual marathon of the beloved movie in 1997. Today, both TNT and its sister station TBS begin the 24-hour marathon on Christmas Eve. As a result of its popularity, the holiday movie classic is finally getting...
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Opens Up About Working With Son On Netflix Comedy Series 'Unstable'
Rob Lowe gushed about working with his son on their new Netflix comedy series, Unstable. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the former Parks and Recreation actor offered an inside scoop on the new series. "So, Unstable is my new comedy on Netflix, and it will come out sometime this...
Tia Mowry Shares Drool-Worthy Snaps of Everything She Ate During Her Day at Disneyland
Tia Mowry knows where to get the best food at Disneyland!. The actress shared a video on Instagram that showed fans everything she snacked on while walking around the California amusement park–and our mouths can't stop watering!. "Everything I ate at Disneyland," read the overlayed text as the video...
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
'She Said' premieres five years after Harvey Weinstein story broke
"She Said," based on the book on the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, made its premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on Oct. 13. The world premiere of the film took place five years after reporting on the allegations against Weinstein were first published by the Times -- and as Weinstein's Los Angeles trial on sexual assault charges gets underway.
Reese Witherspoon fans react to ‘stunning’ resemblance to daughter Ava with throwback to first photoshoot
Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback to her first ever photoshoot and fans say the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.Before she became known for her iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, the Oscar winner appeared in a photoshoot for Seventeen magazine when she was just 15 years old. The photoshoot featured a young Witherspoon posing alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield, ahead of the release of their 1991 film, The Man in the Moon – Witherspoon’s first movie role.“Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine,” the 46-year-old actor captioned her post on Sunday....
