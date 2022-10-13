ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Drag Queen Shangela on What Is Making the ‘DWTS’ Magic Happen i

When Shangela stepped onto the ballroom floor for the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, it was a night of firsts. She became the first drag queen to perform on the American version of the dance competition and, at the same time, Shangela, whose birth name is Darius Pierce, also became the first man to dance with another man.
TEXAS STATE
Clayton News Daily

Everything You Need to Know About the 'A Christmas Story' Christmas Sequel

Watching A Christmas Story has become a holiday tradition ever since TNT began its annual marathon of the beloved movie in 1997. Today, both TNT and its sister station TBS begin the 24-hour marathon on Christmas Eve. As a result of its popularity, the holiday movie classic is finally getting...
OHIO STATE
Clayton News Daily

'She Said' premieres five years after Harvey Weinstein story broke

"She Said," based on the book on the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, made its premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on Oct. 13. The world premiere of the film took place five years after reporting on the allegations against Weinstein were first published by the Times -- and as Weinstein's Los Angeles trial on sexual assault charges gets underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Reese Witherspoon fans react to ‘stunning’ resemblance to daughter Ava with throwback to first photoshoot

Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback to her first ever photoshoot and fans say the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.Before she became known for her iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, the Oscar winner appeared in a photoshoot for Seventeen magazine when she was just 15 years old. The photoshoot featured a young Witherspoon posing alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield, ahead of the release of their 1991 film, The Man in the Moon – Witherspoon’s first movie role.“Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine,” the 46-year-old actor captioned her post on Sunday....
ALABAMA STATE

