‘Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Recreates Trunchbull Pigtail & Cake Scenes (VIDEO)

16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Drag Queen Shangela on What Is Making the ‘DWTS’ Magic Happen i
When Shangela stepped onto the ballroom floor for the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, it was a night of firsts. She became the first drag queen to perform on the American version of the dance competition and, at the same time, Shangela, whose birth name is Darius Pierce, also became the first man to dance with another man.
Selma Blair Quits 'Dancing with the Stars' in Tearful, Inspiring 'Last Beautiful Dance'
Selma Blair took one final turn around the Dancing with the Stars ballroom during tonight’s competition, performing a Viennese Waltz with her pro partner Sasha Farber to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. “As you know, I've been monitored and in touch with...
Paul Mescal Is Obsessed With Anthony Hopkins (and We Can't Blame Him)
The Normal People actor discusses staring in God's Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jesse Williams to Guest Star & Direct in Season 19
Dr. Jackson Avery is back! Jesse Williams will return for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 5, “When I Get to the Border,” airing November 3 on ABC, marking his fourth time directing the long-running medical drama. While Sarah Drew‘s Dr. April Kepner will not reprise her role...
See Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn in Song (VIDEO)
Kelly Clarkson loves to perform classics on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kellyoke is a recurring segment on the show, ensuring she has time each episode to do the thing she does best — sing. But in the October 17 episode, viewers witnessed an extra special karaoke session, when Dwayne...
Sarah Michelle Geller Honors Selma Blair With Emotional Tribute After 'DWTS' Exit
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum penned an emotional tribute for Selma Blair, who withdrew from the Dancing With the Stars competition on Monday night’s episode. Prior to taking the stage during Week 5, Blair announced that she would be exiting the series due to her MS diagnosis. “I...
‘Acapulco’ Co-Creator Previews How Season 2 Shakes Up Máximo & Julia’s Dynamic
Apple TV+ is getting ready to transport back in time for the latest chapter of Máximo Gallardo’s (Enrique Arrizon) story in the charming second season of Acapulco, beginning Friday, October 21. Set in two timelines, an older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) shares his coming-of-age story with his nephew Hugo...
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic" Has Had Me In A Chokehold Since Its Release, And I Never Knew An Animated Movie Could Make Me Feel Like This
Kid Cudi's first animated special has people falling in love all over again.
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
