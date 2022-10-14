Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)
The Detroit Red Wings showed for a second straight night that they are an improved team, building momentum off another fine outing by one of their goaltenders and contributions from newcomers. They had to make do without Tyler Bertuzzi for most of Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils at...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild
Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first...
FOX Sports
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
NHL・
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Penguins (-225) Canadiens (+188) Bell Centre is the location where the Montreal Canadiens will compete against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Penguins at -225 while the Canadiens are opening at +188. The total is set at 7. The Pittsburgh Penguins went...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Sabres Surprise Everyone With Samuelsson Extension
The Buffalo Sabres made two major transactions one day before their 2022-23 season opener. On Wednesday, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, and head coach Don Granato signed a multi-year extension. Granato’s deal makes sense, given the strides he’s taken in such a short time....
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to bank early-season points in Buffalo
BUFFALO - With one game down and two to go on their season-opening road trip, the Florida Panthers will look to bank some more early points when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "I like...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers stellar on special teams in win over Sabres
BUFFALO - Winning their second consecutive game on the road to open up their 2022-23 campaign, the Florida Panthers shined on both sides of the special teams battle during a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. In addition to going 2-for-6 on the power play,...
WKBW-TV
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
