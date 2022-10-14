Video game adaptations miss far more often than they hit, but Netflix has had a shockingly solid track record. Castlevania, Arcane, and, most recently, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were each able to satisfy fans of the games they were based on while finding more fans along the way. Unfortunately, despite stellar reviews and viewership numbers, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won’t be returning for season 2.

22 MINUTES AGO