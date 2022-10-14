In the summer of 2021, it became apparent to me we had a trash and dumping problem in Vail and Rita Ranch. Disgusting trash was everywhere, sofas, discarded Jacuzzis, beds, and furniture. I saw a couch dumped on Mary Ann Cleveland. Why isn’t ADOT cleaning up the trash along the interstate? It literally looks like I-10 between Tangerine and Colossal Cave is the sanitary landfill. What do people driving by think of our community? I began to post this on social media. My 1st post had 93 people comments. Mostly supportive. Someone called me “a Karen”. People were questioning me “What are you doing about the problem”. They were right!

VAIL, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO