The Eiffel Tower of Vail
Unraveling the Mystery Behind This Puzzling Pinnacle. On nearing the Colossal Cave road turnoff by way of Interstate 10, your eyes may be drawn to an innocuous looking metal spire that looms high above the prickly pear and sandy soil of Vail. When I first moved to our city in...
Garbage and Junk
In the summer of 2021, it became apparent to me we had a trash and dumping problem in Vail and Rita Ranch. Disgusting trash was everywhere, sofas, discarded Jacuzzis, beds, and furniture. I saw a couch dumped on Mary Ann Cleveland. Why isn’t ADOT cleaning up the trash along the interstate? It literally looks like I-10 between Tangerine and Colossal Cave is the sanitary landfill. What do people driving by think of our community? I began to post this on social media. My 1st post had 93 people comments. Mostly supportive. Someone called me “a Karen”. People were questioning me “What are you doing about the problem”. They were right!
Ward 4 Update for October 2022
As the weather starts to cool down and fall begins, one of my family’s favorite things to do is to get moving, especially outside and into nature. We are lucky to have world class recreational amenities throughout the Tucson region. If you are looking for new adventures visit www.visittucson.org/things-to-do/outdoors/
Vail School District Foundation news
Vail School District Foundation has been very busy this school year! In the last two months, we have awarded over $16,000 in grants to our amazing Vail teachers! We are so grateful for our returning business sponsor, Jen Anderson – Long Realty. Thank you for your donation as well as your sponsorship of our staff appreciation event for Vail Transportation and Facilities employees on September 2nd. They were treated with free drinks from Vail Coffee Stop and cookies! We sure love our Vail staff! We were also gifted a $1000 grant from Long Cares Foundation with the help of Mrs. Anderson. Thank you!
Letters to the Editor for October 2022
For 30 years I have lived and volunteered in the Vail School District. Over those years “We have done the hard work of getting along.” The Vail community stood out because we worked together, even during times of controversy and disagreement. During my sixteen years as a Vail...
Health and Wellness Expo
Del Webb at Rancho de Lago will open its gates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, to welcome residents of southeast Pima County to attend a Health and Wellness Expo designed to acquaint attendees with a variety of opportunities to assist with the aging process. “I...
ReSources 2022 Golf Challenge Set for Oct. 29
Whether you’re a frequent golfer, an occasional golfer or a pretend golfer, reserve October 29th for Greater Vail Community Resources annual fundraising tournament at Del Lago Golf Course. As always, proceeds from this event go directly to fund Resources Vail Food Bank and its programs which serve local families, students and the homebound. Enjoy a beautiful October morning competing with friends and test your abilities (or luck) at several skill holes and game holes.
Caring About Hair And More
Our staff recently attended a color class in our salon. The master educator worked with our stylists who utilized the mannequins we purchased for this purpose. We had great feedback from our stylists who reported learning new techniques and processes, and all agreed it was the best class yet. We care about out staff, and staying on top of the latest trends. In our salon this month we are having a cutting class by another top educator. We do such things because we care about being the best.
