My roots in the agricultural industry run deep, as I am the fifth generation on my family’s dairy, poultry, and crop farm in Lancaster County. After being heavily involved in FFA throughout high school, I was elected as the 2020-2021 FFA state secretary. I am currently in my second year at Penn State University, where I am studying agricultural sciences and pursuing a minor in leadership development. After college, I hope to work in communications for an agribusiness.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO