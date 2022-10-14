Read full article on original website
Discussion makes push to inform and help Buffalo tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should the City of Buffalo have a tenant bill of rights that mirrors what tenants in New York City have?. That question and others were asked Saturday afternoon, during a discussion about housing issues in the Buffalo area at an event called Tenant Power Summit. PUSH...
Buffalo Is Really Showing Out This Week On The 716 Show
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale
If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
Mark Poloncarz Gives Important Update on Bills New Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL right now and it's been 30 years since a Bills fan could make that argument. The only other teams in the same category right now are the Kansas City Chiefs (who the Bills play on Sunday) and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left this season at 5-0.
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician
In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage. Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires. A $30,000 bonus was given to...
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Ages of Each Buffalo, New York Mascot Are Surprising
Remember the old mascot for the Buffalo Sabres? Before Sabretooth? Buffalo, NY has some of the most iconic mascots around and certainly some of the oldest too. Who is the oldest mascot in Buffalo? Would you have guessed Buster T. Bison?. Who Was The Mascot Before Sabretooth? >>>. Rax. 7.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Afternoon News Brief
A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Family Sings The “Bills Shout Song” on Family Feud
If you were to sing Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy! out loud on a national game show, do you think the host would be ready for it?. It really seems like there are Buffalo fans everywhere. You can find a connection to Buffalo in just about every corner of the world. That reach even...
Say Goodbye: Another Popular Buffalo TV News Reporter Has Quit
Another Buffalo television news reporter has announced that she is leaving. There must be something in the water because quite a few have exited in the past couple of years. Kelly Khatib is the latest reporter to announce she has quit her position with Spectrum News in Buffalo. She made the announcement on Twitter, writing,
Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
