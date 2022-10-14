ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale

If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mark Poloncarz Gives Important Update on Bills New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL right now and it's been 30 years since a Bills fan could make that argument. The only other teams in the same category right now are the Kansas City Chiefs (who the Bills play on Sunday) and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left this season at 5-0.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician

In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jordan Poyer Drove to Kansas City For The Buffalo Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills won a game that every single player, coach, staff member and fan had circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening by a score of 24-20. It's a game that completely lived up to the hype and featured the league's two best quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ages of Each Buffalo, New York Mascot Are Surprising

Remember the old mascot for the Buffalo Sabres? Before Sabretooth? Buffalo, NY has some of the most iconic mascots around and certainly some of the oldest too. Who is the oldest mascot in Buffalo? Would you have guessed Buster T. Bison?. Who Was The Mascot Before Sabretooth? >>>. Rax. 7.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

