The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO