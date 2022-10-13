ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red-zone woes decide Saints' loss to Bengals: 'We can't win games like that'

The red flag in the New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the red zone. Struggles within the Caesar Superdome's 20-yard lines happened on both sides of the ball and field for the Saints. The offense turned just one of its five red-zone appearances into a touchdown. The defense allowed the Bengals to score on all three of their visits.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Fourth quarter collapse costs Saints bettors in Week 6 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

The New Orleans Saints were on track win outright to the joy of those who were brave enough to bet on them as underdogs, but the result ended differently. The Saints closed as three-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to kickoff at Caesars Sportsbook, and it appeared that they would at least cover the pregame spread after leading for the majority of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

WATCH: Saints, LSU reaction, plus MLB playoffs, NBA odds on jam-packed 'Bayou Bets'

A jam-packed edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, started on a sour note when analyst Jim Derry said the New Orleans Saints have no heart. That was the aftermath of the Saints' blown lead in what became a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and it was the lead topic on Bayou Bets, which is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 2-3) Bengals 19, Saints 16: Sometimes the most desperate team wins, and the Bengals should be a desperate team Sunday. There's too many key injuries for the Saints to keep pace in what should be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Week 8 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Ole Miss-LSU, UCLA-Oregon, Syracuse-Clemson

The college football world received a big shakeup Saturday, and the rest of the season will have a different tenor because of it. That starts with Week 8. Suddenly, Alabama is not among the unbeaten teams in the Southeastern Conference. The remaining three are Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss. While the Bulldogs have the week off and the Volunteers step down a division to play UT-Martin, the Rebels have a stern challenge: They're at LSU, which is a pick 'em for the contest at Caesars Sportsbook.
TENNESSEE STATE
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Saints place Deonte Harty on injured reserve during a flurry of Saturday transactions

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty on injured reserve as one of several transactions Saturday afternoon. Harty left the Saints’ game against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday in the first half with an injury. The Times-Picayune confirmed Monday that Harty suffered turf toe.
NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Willie Green never doubted his first season with the Pelicans. Now it's Year 2.

Willie Green had to fight, long before that night in April when he told his players they had to do the same. Months before that inspirational speech in Los Angeles, when his New Orleans Pelicans had dug themselves into a 10-point hole to begin the fourth quarter of a win-or-go-home game against the Clippers, Green fought to keep the Pelicans' season afloat when it had every reason to sink.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy