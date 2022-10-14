The James Webb Space Telescope has given humanity an astonishing new perspective of the cosmos, releasing on Wednesday a new image of cloudy cosmic ballet known as the Pillars of Creations. In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope—the Webb’s predecessor—first captured the pillars, towering columns of gas and dust located in the heart of the Eagle Nebula’s Sepens constellation, some 6,500 light-years away. The Hubble repeated the act in 2014, revealing the mountainous structures in sharper and wider clarity. The Webb, with its Near-Infrared Camera, which allows it access to wavelengths that afford scientists a peek into distant galaxies, has photographed...

2 MINUTES AGO