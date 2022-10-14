Read full article on original website
Related
Science Friday
The Science Of Mental Health
Can psychedelics treat depression? How does grief and trauma work? Keep up with the latest science on mental health.
Is tracking your sleep a good idea?
If you have trouble falling asleep or getting a good night’s sleep, it seems intuitive to work harder to solve the problem by using some of the sleep apps, bracelets and other devices that have become increasingly popular. But could this common practice of self-monitoring your sleep result in a sleep paradox, where instead of fixing the problem we create patterns of stress and arousal that exacerbate it? Read more: What is brown noise? Can this latest TikTok trend really help you sleep? ...
Comments / 0