Microsoft 365 Defender neutralizes ransomware attacks on business customers
According to the report The State of Ransomware 2022 from the company Sophos, if in 2020 37% of companies were attacked by ransomware, in 2021 the figure increased to 66%. An important jump that, however, does not seem to reach the ceiling. The figure will reach 70% in 2022. With the aim of mitigating figures like these, Microsoft 365 Defender includes maximum protection by neutralizing ransomware attacks Although, for now, yes. only to business customers. Not yet to consumers.
The best open source databases and their advantages over proprietary ones
Choosing the most suitable database for a company means facing all kinds of possibilities of choice. Perhaps the first, and most important, is to choose a open source database or an owner. Namely, one open source, usually free, or a property of a company. In view of this, the first advantage of open source databases is obvious: they avoid having to face a large financial outlay, since it is not necessary to buy their license from a manufacturer. Unless you have very concrete and specific needs, but the proliferation of open source databases in recent years, as well as various plugins for them, makes them increasingly attractive even for very specific purposes.
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
Meta has invested 15 billion in the Metaverse, but it is not clear what exactly
If the soundness of a company’s commitment to future development is measured in the economic investment made, it is indisputable that for Meta the Metaverse is even more important than your presentations and statements already imply. We’ve recently seen progress in this direction, from the release of the surprising but risky Meta Quest Pro, to a long-awaited update that will finally give avatars legs. The welcome? It is still somewhat cold, from the company’s own employees to the CEO of Apple, which is not the first time that he has expressed himself in this regard, expectations are still, today, below the company’s plans.
Doubts when buying a graphics card? Beware that the AMD ones have this problem
One of the things that you will hear the most about AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series is the concept of frames per euro. All this to take advantage of the gap left by NVIDIA due to the high price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Not in vain, Lisa Su’s commitment to graphics has been clear. Ray Tracing is still an extra that is superfluous and the important thing is the number of frames per second that are achieved without activating said function. However, this is a double-edged sword and could cost them dearly.
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXII)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. GeForce RTX 4090 review: It’s...
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
Ryzen 7000 APUs will employ Zen 2, Zen 3 and Zen 4 architectures
It seems that Intel is not going to be left alone when it comes to recycling old architectures into next-generation processors, since we have recently learned that amd plans to make a similar move with his Ryzen 7000 aimed at laptops and small devices, which will be based on the architectures Raphael (Zen 4), Barcelo (Zen 3) and Mendocino (Zen 2).
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
Baikal-S BE-S1000, this is the first Russian 48-core processor
The Baikal-S BE-S1000 is the first Russian processor to feature a configuration of 48 cores, all based on ARM’s Cortex-A75 architecture. This architecture is not one of the most advanced that exists right now, although it is capable of offering quite competent performance, and far exceeds other low-power architectures, such as the Cortex-A55.
Is your Mac not connecting to the internet? The solution is very simple
Everyone knows most of the tips that we start below, but they are actions that are important to carry out because they can often solve connection problems. Before starting to configure or modify settings on your Mac, it is recommended reset the Wi-Fi network or restart the Wi-Fi network. This will reconnect the MacBook Pro to it and may fix the setup issue. Still, you can also check if the connections of the router are placed correctly and there are no loose cables. These tips are basic, but they solve many connection problems.
If copy and paste isn’t working on your PC, here’s how to fix it
In all probability, copy and paste they are the most used shortcuts in Windows, and by far. These utilities allow us to copy a text or image or even files and folders and paste them in a different place, and using it is as simple as using the shortcuts CTRL + C Y CTRL + V, or even with the conceptual mouse menu. However, there are times when copying and pasting it does not work for some reason, so if this is your case, in this article we are going to show you what you should do to solve it.
I've helped people land jobs at Google and Facebook—here's the No. 1 resume mistake I've been seeing lately
I've spent the last six years as a recruiter and career coach, helping people land jobs at major companies, including Microsoft, Google and Facebook. After reviewing hundreds of resumes, and talking to top executives about what they look for in a candidate, I've found that including strong keywords is one of the best ways to stand out.
Electric storms? This is how you should protect your PC to avoid damage
If in the area where you live they usually occur electric storms, then you should know that both your PC and the rest of your electrical devices may be in danger. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your pc to make it practically immune to the electrical problems that these types of storms can cause, and in this article we are going to tell you everything so that you can be sure that your PC does not suffer damage when they happen.
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
