Computers

CNET

Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost

Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Wear OS System UI App Brings Latest Experiences To Pixel Watch

Google has released a new “Wear OS System UI” app for the Pixel Watch on the Play Store. The app will provide the latest Wear OS smartwatch experiences to users. “Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist,” its Play Store description reads.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CELL PHONES
aiexpress.io

Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?

Microsoft has allegedly showcased the following main model of Home windows with a person interface that incorporates a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent info bar on the high of a show. In line with Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the following main launch of Home windows...
SOFTWARE
Gizmodo

Even Google's Own Staff Thinks 'Incognito Mode' Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be

It turns out even Google’s own workforce isn’t sold on the company’s claims around Incognito mode’s privacy protections. Employees reportedly cracked jokes about the feature’s inept, and potentially misleading privacy protections in recent years, with one marketing officer reportedly directly emailing CEO Sundar Pichai, basically begging him to make the product actually live up to its name according to recent court documents viewed by Bloomberg. Those jokes and internal criticism comes amid multiple lawsuits questioning Google transparency around the feature.
INTERNET
TechRadar

The newest Mozilla Firefox is much faster and smoother than ever before

Mozilla has launched its next iteration of Firefox with a handful of new features that are designed to improve workflow and speed things up. One of five new features to come to version 105 (opens in new tab) of the browser is an improved printing interface which will now allow users to print the current page more easily, which could be handy for businesses printing single emails rather than entire threads.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CELL PHONES
techunwrapped.com

Download and use Adobe Photoshop for free on PC

Among the many types of software that we can distinguish when choosing one title or another for our computer, one parameter that we take into account is its price. That is why we clearly distinguish those free programs that we can install and use without problems, from the commercial ones that we pay for. It is true that everything related to open source software that does not have any cost, does not stop growing over the years.
SOFTWARE

