Salt Lake City, UT

WANE 15

New season, same result as Pacers fall to Wiz in opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as the Washington Wizards led from wire to wire, beating the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107. Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won consecutive season openers for the first time since 2004-05. Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

